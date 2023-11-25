The Valletta feast dedicated to the shipwreck of St Paul is being moved to February 24, the group responsible for organising the feast has said.

In a statement, l-Għaqda tal-Pawlini said the new date comes from changes made in the church's calendar.

The feast celebration will begin on a Saturday with a mass celebrated by archbishop Charles Scicluna.

A day march will follow at 12:45 pm.

At 5.30 pm, a procession follows the parish's statue of St Paul and its relics.

There will be activities in the two days leading up to the feast, including marches and fireworks.

On the liturgical feast day of St Paul's shipwreck, February 10, the parish's parish priest David Cilia will celebrate a mass at 10.30 am.