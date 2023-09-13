A traffic incident in the Sa Maison area of Ta’ Xbiex caused gridlock leading to Valletta on Wednesday afternoon.

The tailback was caused when a vehicle crashed into an electricity pole, bringing electricity cables crashing to the ground, a police spokesperson told Times of Malta.

Lanes of traffic had to be temporarily closed until the cables could be safely moved.

The result was a traffic nightmare: long lines of vehicles snaked in both directions around the ring road circling Valletta, through Floriana and into Ta’ Xbiex.

The traffic had still not cleared as of 3pm.