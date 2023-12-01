Following several tests on cruiseliners in the past days, the Viking Saturn disengaged its engines on Friday and connected to Grand Habour’s onshore electricity supply becoming the first cruise liner to take its electricity supply completely from shore.

Grand Habour's Shore-to-Ship connection serves to operate the necessary machinery for the provision of services while cruise liners are stationed in the port.

This project is expected to cut 90% of air pollution by cruise liners at the Grand Harbour.

Through this investment, Infrastructure Malta will provide cleaner air for the 17,000 families residing around the Grand Harbour area.

Infrastructure Malta said in a statement on Friday that extensive tests on the system were carried out in the past weeks at all five primary passenger cruise quays: three at Xatt ta’ Pinto in Floriana, one at l-Għassar tal-Għeneb at Marsa, and the other one at Boiler Wharf, Senglea.

The Norwegian-flagged Viking Saturn is at Pinto 1 and 2 quays and is receiving 3.1 megawatts per hour.

IM said that a 2015 European study estimates that each passenger ship spending eight hours docked in the port emits 1.2 tonnes of nitrogen oxide.

This is equivalent to the emissions from 300,000 cars driving from Ċirkewwa to Marsaxlokk simultaneously.

Additionally, these ships release 30 kilograms of particulate matter emissions (fine dust in the air), mirroring the emissions from 180,000 vehicles travelling the entire length of Malta.