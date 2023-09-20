Prime Minister Robert Abela on Wednesday unequivocally expressed Malta’s support for Ukraine and called for Russia to stop its aggression against the country.

“We cannot resign ourselves to living in a world where might is right,” he said when addressing the United Nations general assembly

Abela said that when the Russian Federation began its aggresion against Ukraine last year, it was violating the latter’s sovereignity and territorial integrity.

“These acts constitute a blatant violation of the UN charter and also a violation of international law,” he said.

He noted that Russia’s actions had been overwhelmingly deplored and rejected by the general assembly which called for Russia’s immediate withdrawal of its military forces and a cessation of hostilities.

“This war profoundly undermines the multilateral system... The long term consequences of such actions by a permanent member of this council cannot be emphasised enough,” he said.

Abela reiterated Malta’s full support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereigity and territorial integrity within its internatinally recognised borders. “I equally underline Ukraine’s inherent right to self defence,” he added.

Ukrainian people, Abela said, paid the heaviest price as a result of “this unjustified and unprovoked war of aggression”.

Through its actions, Russia not only did bring war back to Europe’s shores but also generated a global food crisis that has seriously impacted mostly developing countries around the world.

“Using hunger and food supplies as weapons of war is completely unacceptable,” Abela said.

He said that there can be no peace if the strong can trample on the weak, if international law can be brushed aside if geopolitical interests so demand and if the rights of states and individuals can be suspended or revoiked at any time.

Malta’s committment to dialogue, peace and multilateralism, Abela said, remained as strong as ever.

“We remain firm in our resolve to stay at the forefront of the defence of the United Nations charter.”

No matter how difficult or disheartening circumstances may seem we must never give up on peace and dialogue, he said.