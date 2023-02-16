Over one hour of previously unseen footage of the Titanic wreck has been released.

The video from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) shows the wreckage from a 1986 diving expedition shot about 3 km below the ocean’s surface.

"This rare, uncut, and unnarrated footage of the wreck of Titanic marks the first time humans set eyes on the ill-fated ship since 1912 and includes many other iconic scenes. Captured in July 1986 from cameras on the human-occupied submersible Alvin and the newly built, remotely operated Jason Junior, most of this footage has never been released to the public," the WHOI said.

The liner sank on its maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City after hitting an iceberg in the early morning hours of April 15, 1912. Around 1,500 people perished in the tragedy.

A team from WHOI and the French National Institute of Oceanography found the sunken ship broken in two pieces southeast of Canada’s Newfoundland on September 1, 1985.

The unveiling of the footage has been timed with the re-release of director James Cameron’s 1997 film Titanic on its 25th anniversary.

The footage was shot in 1986.