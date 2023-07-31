MUSIC

L-Għanja tal-Poplu

The popular L-Għanja tal-Poplu festival will be held at Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta on August 5. It will be its 47th edition, in its 50th year.

The 16 finalists will be accompanied by the Malta Concert Orchestra, under the direction of Paul Abela.

Special guest at this year's festival will be Merga (Mary Buttigieg née Galea), who will interpret two songs from the 1960s and 1970s with musical arrangements by Joe Brown.

The festival will be compered by Joseph Galea and Antonella Galea Loffreda.

Tickets can be bought from www.ticketline.com.mt. More information is available on www.ghanjatalpoplu.org.

Opera vs Pop Under the Stars

The Gozo Youth Orchestra in collaboration with the Ministry for Gozo and the US Embassy are presenting the 15th edition of Opera vs Pop Under the Stars at the Ġgantija Archaeological Park in Xagħra, on July 31, at 8.30pm.

The orchestra, under the baton of Joseph Grech, will be accompanied by soprano Nicola Said, bass Noel Galea, pop tenor Ludwig Galea and singers Dorothy Bezzina, Rachel Fabri and Sarah Bonnici.

The first part of the programme will consist of classical and operatic songs and arias, followed by an array of lighter pop arrangements from soundtracks and musicals in the second part.

The event, being held under the patronage of Constance J. Milstein, US Ambassador to Malta, is full booked. For more information, visit www.gozowindbandorchestra.com.

The Gozo Youth Orchestra during a previous edition of the concert. Photo: George Scerri/MGOZ

One Night With You!

Għaxaq is hosting a tribute show to Elvis Presley in the village’s square as part of Festa Familja on August 3.

The event, will feature tribute artist Joseul as Elvis, accompanied by the live band Shakin Tide and dancers. Some of the King of Rock’s most popular hits such as Jailhouse Rock and Suspicious Minds will be performed.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

The show's poster

Summer Vibes

The Għaqda tal-Mużika San Gejtanu AD 1906 is holding a concert on August 4 in the run-up to the feast of St Cajetan.

Titled Summer Vibes, the event will see performances by local deejays J Joy and Zrinz, English deejay, vocalist and songwriter Christina Novelli, perhaps best known for such hits as Concrete Angel, and Gozitan band The Travellers.

The event will take place in High Street, Ħamrun, from 8pm onwards.

Christina Novelli. Photo: Facebook

FILM

Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration

KRS Releasing Ltd, in collaboration with The Walt Disney Company and in partnership with all local cinemas, is celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary with a programme of films between July and August.

The programme includes classic, ground-breaking Disney films selected from almost every decade of the centenary and will offer many families their first opportunity to watch these titles on the big screen.

The films include such classics as Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs, Bambi, Peter Pan and The Jungle Book, all of which are the original animated versions as released by the Walt Disney Company.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) will be the first film to be shown between August 4 and 10.

For more information, visit the KRS Releasing Facebook page.

The event's poster showing all the classic Disney films that will be screened in local cinemas in the coming months. Photo: KRS Releasing Ltd

National Cinema Day

KRS Releasing is holding the next edition of National Cinema Day on August 5.

Cinemas across Malta and Gozo will be screening a variety of films at reduced admission prices throughout the day, including the latest blockbuster releases and Disney’s classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (U), which will be returning to the big screen.

The other films showing on the day are Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (12A), Mission: Impossible – Dead (12A), Barbie (12A), Elemental (PG), Oppenheimer (15), Meg 2: The Trench (TBA), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG) and Mavka: The Forest Song (PG)

For more information, look up the KRS Releasing Facebook page and the websites of local cinemas.

Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 comeback

Spazju Kreattiv is screening a new documentary about Elvis Presley, which focuses on his career in 1968, when he was apparently losing his appeal.

His notorious manager, Col. Tom Parker, wanted to restore Elvis’ popularity through a network TV Christmas special, replete with sweaters and Santa. To direct the special, Parker and Elvis both approved of NBC’s choice, the brash, young, socially conscious rebel director Steve Binder.

But Binder had a completely different vision for the Special, one that Elvis enthusiastically embraced − much to Parker’s dismay.

The documentary, directed by John Scheinfeld, is being shown on August 5 at 8.30pm. It will be screened again on August 11. For tickets and more information, visit kreattivita.org.

A still from the documentary. Photo: Facebook

MISCELLANEOUS

Farsons Beer Festival

The 41st edition of the popular beer festival is taking place at the picnic area in Ta’ Qali until August 5.

As in previous years, there are plenty of food and beer options besides musical entertainment on four stages: main stage, rock stage, Casa Electronica and a chill-out area.

For a list of performers and more details, look up the event's Facebook page or website. Also click here.

Tribali will be performing at the Farsons Beer Festival on August 2. Photo: Farsons

Antonin Under the Stars

Marsovin is organising its annual wine event at its Ramla Valley Estate in Gozo on August 4 and 5.

Guests will have the opportunity to taste premium wines made from grapes grown on the estate, as well as an additional selection of wines produced by Marsovin.

On both nights, wine specialists will give guided vineyard tours between 7 and 8pm.

Ta’ Frenċ will provide the catering throughout the evening, while entertainment will be provided by Swing Nuages.

The event is sold out. For more information, visit Marsovin's Facebook page.

Gozo Food Festival 2023

The Malta International Food Festival is moving to Xewkija square for its Gozo edition on August 4 and 5.

The festival will feature over 10 international cuisines besides live entertainment. Children may also engage in various activities in their own play area.

For more information and updates, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Filfla heritage cruise

Din l-Art Ħelwa is organising an educational trip around Filfla on August 5. The event also includes a stop for swimming and snorkelling at Il-Ħofriet Bay in Delimara.

Participants will embark from the Sliema Ferries at 10am and the trip should come to an end at around 4pm. For books, visit https://ticketengine.faa.org.mt/index.php.

The islet of Filfla. Photo: Din l-Art Ħelwa

Summer Night Market

Eco Market Malta, in collaboration with the Mellieħa local council, is holding the next edition of the Summer Night Eco Market in Mellieħa parish square on August 5 and 6.

For more information, visit the Eco Market Malta’s or the event’s page on Facebook.

A view of last year's event. Photo: Facebook

VISUAL ARTS

Symphonic Dreams

Sculptor Ġanni Pace has opened an exhibition showcasing his latest works at Palazzo Ferreria in Republic Street, Valletta, entitled Symphonic Dreams.

The works on display aim to depict nature using different images and expressions, rough texture and eroded forms. There are sculptures in terracotta, Maltese stone, stucco and wood. The exhibition includes two busts of the artist's parents.

Part of the income from the exhibition, which runs until August 3, will go to the Malta Community Chest Fund.

Some of the works by Ġanni Pace on display at Palazzo Ferreria, Valletta.

Shrine: Finding Solace in the Chaos of Life

Alexandra Aquilina's debut solo exhibition runs at MUŻA in Valletta until August 13.

The screen printer and multimedia artist based between Malta and Berlin tackles grandiose themes of life, spirituality and mortality with teenage arrogance and child-like wonderment, resulting in art that is both raw and intimate, disjointed and coherent at the same time.

Her work invites the viewers to reflect on the duality of nature, humanity and spirituality, universal concepts which are deeply rooted and explored from within the complex island microcosm.

The exhibition is curated by Lisa Gwen.

Read more about the artist and the exhibition on X2, a new website by Times of Malta.

A detail of one of Alexandra Aquilina's works at the Shrine exhibition.

Wabi Sabi

Il-Kamra ta' Fuq in Mqabba is hosting an exhibition by Sasha Vella titled Wabi Sabi until August 15.

Related to landscapes, objects, and even human beings, the notion of 'Wabi Sabi' can be understood as an appreciation of beauty that is doomed to disappear, or even as an ephemeral contemplation of something that arguably becomes more beautiful as it ages, fades, and acquires a new essence. Vella embraces this philosophy through her photographic work.

In her non-conventional process-based approach, Sasha typically seeks to document natural elements that bear witness to the passage of time through erosion, decay and change. This includes mountains, rocks and humans, dealing with matter that relates to the threat of ceasing to exist.

This debut solo exhibition features a selection of photographic work from the past four years, with some photographs shot on film that expired over 40 years ago.

For opening hours, visit the gallery's Facebook page.

Read more about the exhibition in this Times of Malta review.

The Grandeur of Softness by Sasha Vella

Francesco Zahra (1710-1773) 250th Death Anniversary

Il-Ħaġar Museum in Victoria is commemorating the death of Francesco Zahra, generally considered to have been the greatest painter in Malta during the 18th century, in a landmark exhibition until September 3.

No fewer than 62 works by Zahra are on display. The exhibition also includes works by Buhagiar’s father and brother, his artistic rival Enrico Regnaud and the Rome-trained French artist Antoine Favray, who arrived in Malta in the 1740s.

The exhibition, curated by Keith Sciberras, forms part of the 26th Victoria International Arts Festival, an event co-sponsored by the museum, which came to an end on July 10.

The museum is open daily from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free. For more information, visit the museum's Facebook page.

Read more about the exhibition in this Times of Malta review.

Virgin of Providence by Francesco Zahra

Context

A new exhibition is bringing together four Maltese artists, Ryan Falzon, Madeleine Gera, Anna Grima and Paul Scerri at Bureau Iniala in Valletta.

This collective exhibition is a cohesion of four artistic languages; the artists were not limited thematically in an intentional curatorial decision. The term 'context' gives purpose and order through a standardisation of parameters that are supposed to have withstood the test of time.

In a context of togetherness, these four artists are exploring a poetic recontextualisation of sorts, in a warlike post-pandemic world that is thirsty for an aesthetic recalibration.

Context is a Times Events and Bureau Iniala collaboration, hosted at 37, Old Treasury Street, Valletta. It is open until September 5.

Man with a Parakeet by Madeleine Gera

Xara Art Collection 2023

A collective art exhibition is being held to raise funds for Id-Dar tal-Providenza.

The exhibition was launched during an annual charity dinner taking place at the Xara Lodge, l/o Rabat, on July 26, but it is now on display at the atrium of The Xara Palace in Mdina for four weeks.

The nine participating artists, Andrew Borg, Paul Camilleri, Mary de Piro, Rachel Galea, Carmel Grixti, Lawrence Pavia, Wibke Seifert, Sophie Stilon and Kenneth Zammit Tabona, will donate 20 to 50 per cent of the sale of proceeds of their art tothe Siġġiewi home.

The event is held under the distinguished patronage of Mgr Joe Galea Curmi, Auxillary Bishop of Malta, and Fr Martin Micallef, the director of Dar tal-Providenza.

Soap to Think With

Norbert Francis Attard is holding a solo exhibition at Gozo Contemporary at 11, Triq Mongur, Għarb.

Curated by Ann Dingli, the exhibition features works made out of soap and soap boxes besides other materials to highlight links between massive events in national history that we might otherwise have not made.

A catalogue featuring critical essays by Paul Sant Cassia, Ann Dingli and Nikki Petroni and a prologue by Gabriel Zammit accompanies the exhibition, which is dedicated to Marisa Vella (1960-2020).

Soap to Think With can be viewed by appointment by calling on +356 7904 1051 or sending an e-mail to norbert@norbertattard.com.

Read more about the exhibition in this Times of Malta interview with the artist and curator.

Hitting the Wall by Norbert Francis Attard. Photo: Facebook/Valletta Contemporary

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Ancient Tea With New Glamour

The China Cultural Centre in Malta is hosting a new exhibition under the theme of 'Tea for Harmony', co-organised with the Xi’an Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Featuring intriguing displays, artefacts, paintings and photographs from the city of Xi’an, this new exhibition opens a window into the enduring significance of tea in Chinese culture.

A Tang-style gilded tea set made of bronze gold and silver is the main attraction. Other exhibits include a batch of royal teaware items that were unearthed in 1987 at the ancient Buddhist Famen Temple in northwest Shaanxi and a modern reprinted thread-bound edition of The Classic of Tea, considered to be the first known monograph on tea in the world, written by Lu Yu between 760 CE and 762 CE, during the Tang Dynasty.

One may visit the exhibition, which will remain open until the end of this year at the China Cultural Centre, 173, Melita Street, Valletta. The centre is open Monday to Friday from 9.30am to noon, and from 1.30 to 4pm. Entrance is free. Reservation is advised for group visits at events2023ccc@gmail.com.

