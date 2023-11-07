DANCE

Il-Ħajja

Concept of Movement, the dance act that became well known locally after their successful participation in Malta's Got Talent 2020, is presenting their first original show at the Valletta Campus Theatre VCT (ex-MITP), Merchants Street, Valletta, on November 11 and 12.

The one-hour performance, produced in collaboration with singer-songwriter Claire Tonna and poet Gabriel Lia, is described as being “a visual representation of life and the self”.

There will be two shows on November 11 at 7 and 9pm and a show on November 12 at 8pm. Tickets are available on showshappening.com.

THEATRE

Apollo et Hyacinthus

The show's poster

Festivals Malta, in collaboration with the Manoel Thea­tre, is presenting Apollo et Hyacinthus, Mozart’s (1756-1791) first venture into opera, on November 10 and 11 at 7pm.

The rarely performed opera, which Mozart composed at the age of 11, tells the Greek mythological tale of the love between Apollo and the young Spartan prince Hyacinth, as well as the latter’s murder due to Zephyrus’s jealousy.This adaptation is directed by Fabio Ceresa and features a set and costume design by Giuseppe Palella.

The production forms part of the Valletta Early Opera Festival, and is supported by the Istituto Italiano di Cultura La Valletta and the Ministry for the National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government.

For tickets, visit teatrumanoel.mt.

Miscast − An Atypical Cabaret

The Shrinking Violets are presenting a musical cabaret at Palazzo Parisio, Naxxar, from November 10 to 12.

The Miscast cast features Mikhail Basmadjian, Thomas Camilleri, Jo Caruana, Maria Buckle, Chiara Hyzler, Cathy Lawlor, Denise Mulholland, Joseph Zammit and Luca Zerafa.

The event is sold out but another cabaret show, Musical Matchup – The Who’s Who Cabaret, is being held at the palazzo on November 12 at 3pm. Entry is by donation, which will go towards the Opening Doors Association.

Read more about the show here. Tickets may be reserved at https://bit.ly/47eCWni.

The cast rehearsing for the show. Photo: Emma Micallef

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

The family musical, based on the cinema version of the children’s book by Ian Fleming, is being staged at the Don Bosco Oratory in Victoria on November 11, 12, 18 and 19.

It features music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman and is adapted for the stage by Jeremy Sans. Among the 70-strong cast, Ludwig Galea will play the main protagonist, Caractacus Potts, and Clara Sciberras will be Truly Scrumptious.

The choir director is Antonella Rapa, while Mark Gauci is the musical director.

Tickets can be obtained from the Don Bosco Oratory of Gozo every day between 5 and 6pm, or by calling 2155 6616 or 9948 7751. Online booking is also available at donboscogozo.org.

Klassi Għalina: The Roadshow

The popular TV sitcom is celebrating its 10 year anniversary with a ‘roadshow’ at City Theatre, Valletta, between November 3 and 12.

All the series’ popular characters will be brought to life.

For tickets, visit ticketline.com.mt.

Bull

Gozo's Ringside Theatre Company is presenting a contemporary dark comedy written by Mike Bartlett at the Queen Mary, University of London, Malta Campus, in Victoria, from November 9 to 12, and 16 to 19.

Containing themes of power, ambition and bullying, this raw, quick-paced drama is directed by Jayne Giordanella and features Edward Thorpe, Kelly Peplow, Alex Weenink and Bob Cardona. It is suitable for an audience aged over 15.

Read more about the show here.

For tickets, visit https://ringsidetheatre.com/.

The cast of Bull: (from left) Alex Weenink, Bob Cardona, Edward Thorpe and Kelly Peplow.

ARTS

ŻiguŻajg

The children and young persons’ festival returns from November 10 to 19, with multicultural content and both local and international productions.

There will be 16 events in all, starring artists from the UK, France, Ireland, Australia and Scotland. These include interactive workshops, post-show discussions, hands-on activities and site-specific installations.

For all the details and tickets, visit www.ziguzajg.org.

The festival's poster

MUSIC

Jason Camilleri and Milica Lawrence concert

A concert of music by trumpeter Jason Camilleri and pianist Milica Lawrence is taking place at the Malta Society of Arts, Palazzo de la Salle, in Valletta, on November 7 at 7pm.

For tickets, visit artsmalta.org.

Chasing Pandora reunion

Local act Chasing Pandora are reuniting to perform their hits and various covers at the Embassy Hotel in Strait Street, Valletta, on November 10.

The duo will be joined by Danny Magro on guitar, Ismael Azzopardi on keyboards, Steve Magro on bass and Pawlu Portelli on drums.

The event, organised by the Valletta Cultural Agency, starts at 8pm. Entrance is free, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Chasing Pandora performing at the Manoel Theatre during the APS Teatru Unplugged. Photo: Sebio Aquilina

Masterpieces by Tchaikovsky

The Leone A.D. Philharmonic Society 1863 is presenting an evening of Tchaikovsky music at the Aurora Opera Theatre, Victoria, on November 10 at 8pm.

The Leone Citizen Band will be under the direction of Mro Colin Attard.

The event is free. Bookings can be made by e-mailing info@leone.org.mt or calling Mariella Sultana on 7926 0876.

Classics at the Cathedral

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra is presenting a selection of popu­lar works from the ‘classical’ repertoire at the Gozo Cathedral on November 11 at 7.30pm.

Presented by the group Ulied il-Belt il-Qadima, the concert will be conducted by Joseph Debrincat, maestro di cappella of the cathedral.

The programme features Nicolò Isouard’s Sinfonia in C minor, Carl Maria von Weber’s Clarinet Concerto no. 2 and Mozart’s Symphony no. 41.

Italian clarinettist and MPO principal clarinettist Giuseppe Recchia will be the soloist in Weber’s Clarinet Concerto.

Entrance is free.

Fakawi Airlines

Popular local band Fakawi are taking to the stage with a 12-piece band at Zion in Marsascala on November 10 at 7.30pm.

It will be an aviation-inspired show and patrons are invited to dress up. Tickets will be available at the door.

Local band Fakawi. Photo: Facebook

FILM

Klimt & The Kiss

Spazju Kreattiv, in Valletta, is screening a documentary on artist Gustav Klimt and his popular painting The Kiss as part of its Exhibition on Screen series on November 10.

Painted in Vienna around 1908, the evocative image of an unknown embracing couple has captivated viewers with its mystery, sensuality and dazzling materials ever since it was created.

Klimt & The Kiss takes a look at the life of the titan of the Art Nouveau movement and presents a close study of the painting, taking viewers to the turn of the century Vienna.

For tickets, visit kreattivita.org.

European Arthouse Cinema Day

Spazju Kreattiv cinema is taking part in the eighth edition of European Arthouse Cinema Day on November 12.

The Dreamed Path (Germany, 2016), Hiroshima, Mon Amour (France, 1949) and Belfast (Ireland, 2021) will be shown.

Entrance is free but subject to booking via kreattivita.org.

The event is being held in collaboration with the German Embassy, Alliance Française de Malte-Méditerranée, French Embassy and Irish Embassy.

Don Quixotte

The Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s is presenting the Royal Opera House production Don Quixote on November 7 and 12 as part of its Eden Arts programme.

Created for The Royal Ballet a decade ago, Carlos Acosta’s exuberant production brings the sunshine and charm of Spain to the stage with Tim Hatley’s characterful designs. The energetic 19th-century ballet is enlivened by Ludwig Minkus’s spirited score.

The opening night on November 7 includes a reception which is included in the ticket price, alongside parking.

For tickets, visit edencinemas.com.mt.

MISCELLANEOUS

Ġewż, lewż, qastan, tin…

The team at the Inquisitor’s Palace in Vittoriosa is celebrating the traditional feast of St Martin through a cook-along activity for children on November 11.

Participants will learn who St Martin was, the reason behind his popu­larity and the traditions related to this feast. Children will then prepare the traditional St Martin buns and learn about the science behind the process of fermentation which makes the buns so soft. Each participant will be given a traditional St Martin cloth bag filled with nuts, fruit and a bun.

Tickets are available from heritagemalta.mt. Each ticket is for children plus an accompanying adult.

Fiera l-Kbira ta’ San Martin

The traditional fair held on the feast of St Martin returns to Baħrija on November 12 from 10am onwards.

There will be various items on sale, including traditional sweets, traditional music, medieval attractions and activities for all the family.

Visitors to a previous edition of the fair. Photo: Facebook

VISUAL ARTS

Carpe Tempus

Over 60 artworks by Joanne Fenech Portelli will be on display at Palazzo Ferreria in Valletta from November 1 to 16.

The collection features en plein air paintings Fenech Portelli created in the last few years, including some executed in Holland, the UK, Romania, Italy and Poland. They are mainly oil paintings but there is also a small number of Cyanotype prints.

The exhibition is open from Monday to Saturday from 8.30am to 7pm and on Sundays, from 8.30am to 6pm.

Entrance is free.

One of Joanne Fenech Portelli's artworks on display at Palazzo Ferreria.

Synaesthesia - The Scent of Beauty [1]

Alexia Baldacchino is exploring cross-sensory imagery at her first solo exhibition at Senglea’s gallery Art by the Seaside.

The term 'synaesthesia' elicits the father of abstraction, Vassily Kandinsky, and his ability to hear colours.

Inspired by the American Tonalists of the 1880s, the atmospheric paintings that Baldacchino executed with a warm and limited palette also refer to photographers such as Alfred Stieglitz, Julia Margaret Cameron, and Edward Steichen as well as to the floral-themed paintings of Georgia O’Keeffe.

The exhibition is on until November 16.

Read more about it in this Times of Malta interview with the artist.

‘A Scent of Beauty Left Behind’ Nightwish by Alexia Baldacchino

Xewka F’Qalbi Xewka F’Sormi

A a collective exhibition exploring rape culture and celebrating 10 years of the Women’s Rights Foundation is opening on November 11 at Rosa Queer in Main Street, Balzan.

Curated by Rachelle Deguara and developed conceptually with Emma Agius, the exhibition features artists who explore the culture which normalises or trivialises sexual assault or/and abuse.

The exhibition aims to challenge societal attitudes and encourages conversation about rape culture locally, in the light of the work done by the Women’s Rights Foundation for the cause, while encouraging discussions about consent and the need for education and prevention.

The participating artists are Emma Agius, Isaac Bezzina, Silke Debanant, Nicole Sciberras Debono, Nik Ebejer, Saaqia, Claire Farrugia, Shanice Farrugia, Robin Cassar Fiott, Sam Vassallo and Francesca Zammit.

Opening on November 11, the exhibition will be accompanied by panel discussion, artist talks and performative events with performance art acts and music. It runs until November 25.

Trigger warning: the exhibition content may be disturbing.

More information about the Women’s Rights Foundation can be found at https://www.wrf.org.mt/.

Reverie

A utopian and unspoilt world, free from human influence, is being represented in the new collection of paintings by Jo Dounis at The Phoenicia Malta’s Palm Court Lounge throughout November.

Captured with mixed media and painted over a base layer which is textured and consequently adds depth and three-dimensionality to each canvas, each painting is of a perfect natural scene, one which might be experienced in a daydream, or a fantasy.

None of the compositions include any hint of buildings, nor signs of civilisation or any other human interference. The focus is solely on nature and its enormity.

Natural vistas, whether experienced in her home country or on her extensive travels, are an infinite source of inspiration for Dounis. The result is that some paintings can easily be associated with familiar Mediterranean landscapes, others are inspired by Nordic or other faraway scenes.

Reverie, curated by Charlene Vella, is open until the end of November.

Fields of Gold by Jo Dounis

Froġa / Farrago

Sebastian Tanti Burlò is exhibition a collection of oil paintings at Sliema’s R Gallery.

The artist is known for his political cartoons in the Times of Malta but here he swaps his pen for the brush while retaining his unapologetic social commentary, a flair for the absurd, satirical strokes and an underlying subversive narrative. Nature, journalism and the world’s issues are represented in this exhibition.

The tragicomical is investigated through an ideal romantisation of our country and how society has evolved, together with comments on world issues that trouble the world at large.

The exhibition, hosted at R Gallery of 26, Tignè Street, Sliema, runs until December 3. For more information, read this Times of Malta review.

Probable Headlines No. 1 by Sebastian Tanti Burlò

Eye Sea You

One of the works by Victor Diacono

Artist Trevor Diacono is presenting his latest collection of works at Il-Kamra ta' Fuq in Mqabba.

Diacono comes from a family of artists that includes his grandfather Victor Diacono, one of Malta’s foremost 20th-century sculptors, and his uncle, Andrew Diacono, a name that needs no introduction among local art aficionados.

The artist claims that he sees his journey “as a continuous, often tormenting pursuit to translate the intangible depths of emotion and perception into tangible, three-dimensional form”.

He pusues his artistic family’s legacy that explores the caricatural in society and beyond. In this exhibition, he carries this on in his sculptures of fish, humanising them with their witty titles. The underlying theme is the marine, including even undulating waves.

Eye Sea You, curated by Melanie Erixon, is on from November 11 until December 3.

Emotions of the Spirit

Lost in Thought and Time by Ivan Grixti

A collection of 28 works by Ivan Grixti is open for visitors at Level O, SkyParks Business Centre, MIA, Luqa, until the end of December.

Works include several portraits, including a self-portrait, that of homeless men and of Pope Benedict. There are also abstracts and a depiction of war, among others.

Grixti has just returned from Poznan, Poland where he lived, studied and worked as an educator for the last 12 years. There he mastered the language and attended several art courses. He graduated B.A. (Hons) in Education: Technical Drawing and Design & Technology (2001-05) from the University of Malta and then attended a post-graduate course at the Fine Arts Institute Marie-Curie Sklodowska, Lublin, Poland (2021-2022).

In Malta, he studied under Anthony (Tony) Demicoli, Paul Vella Critien, Anthony (Anton) Calleja and Philip Agius. He has exhibited in Malta, Poland and France.

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Ancient Tea With New Glamour

The China Cultural Centre in Malta is hosting an exhibition under the theme of 'Tea for Harmony', co-organised with the Xi’an Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Featuring intriguing displays, artefacts, paintings and photographs from the city of Xi’an, this new exhibition opens a window into the enduring significance of tea in Chinese culture.

A Tang-style gilded tea set made of bronze gold and silver is the main attraction. Other exhibits include a batch of royal teaware items that were unearthed in 1987 at the ancient Buddhist Famen Temple in northwest Shaanxi and a modern reprinted thread-bound edition of The Classic of Tea, considered to be the first known monograph on tea in the world, written by Lu Yu between 760 CE and 762 CE, during the Tang Dynasty.

One may visit the exhibition, which will remain open until the end of this year at the China Cultural Centre, 173, Melita Street, Valletta. The centre is open Monday to Friday from 9.30am to noon, and from 1.30 to 4pm. Entrance is free. Reservation is advised for group visits at events2023ccc@gmail.com.

Fare Convito: The Archaeology of Banqueting in Hospitaller Malta (16th to 18th century)

A range of maiolica and porcelain vessels, used both for display and for serving food during formal banquets in Hospitaller Malta, is being exhibited at the Romegas Hall, National Museum of Archaeology, until the end of December.

The exhibition, entitled Fare Convito: The Archaeology of Banqueting in Hospitaller Malta (16th to 18th century), delves deeply into how food, art and politics came together in the ritual of baroque banqueting – the formal and communal sharing of food and drink – between the 16th and the 18th century in Malta.

During that period, under the Order of St John, Malta imported many aspects of the European dining culture, mainly from Renaissance Italy and from Rococo France. An especially striking feature was the Convito – the formal banquet – which provided a theatrical backdrop for political discussion and intrigue.

They include two late Renaissance plates belonging to Cardinal Farnese’s famous credenza, a Chinese Ming porcelain import to Malta, important examples of South Italian heraldic plates, and a wide range of French and North Italian faience, including examples in the Rococo style of Moustier.

Admission is free. The exhibition will move to the Inquisitor’s Palace in Vittoriosa from January until March 2024. A booklet will be available for sale at both exhibitions.