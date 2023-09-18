THEATRE

Out of the Darkness

Flawless Theatre Company is presenting a dark tale at the Valletta Campus Theatre from September 21 to 23.

Inspired by the Netflix hit series Stranger Things, Out of The Darkness is set in the small town of Jackson Falls, where a group of teens finds themselves entangled in a terrifying web of supernatural events.

The storyline is penned by UK writer and director David Hirst Samuels and stars Alan Montanaro among others.

Performances, suitable for an audience aged over 10, start at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit showshappening.com.

2x2

A double bill of original theatre performances by Chewing Productions is exploring digital and physical connections at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab from September 22 to 24.

Re/Connect, written by Steffie Weenink and directed by Robyn Vella, explores two people’s (Aidan Aquilina and Alexia Manduca) changing relationship with memories, intimacy and each other.

Blackout, by Diellza Ilgner with projection designs by Brendon Thearle, is an audiovisual and narrative journey exploring a woman’s media addiction and her digital/physical connections with herself and others. It stars Charlene Galea and Maria Grech. This project is supported by Arts Council Malta. For tickets, visit chitzo.com.

Note: The performance includes strobe lights and the use of haze.

Aidan Aquilina in Re/Connect. Photo: Chewing Productions

The Cospicua Short Play Festival

The Cospicua local council is presenting the sixth edition of the festival on September 23 and 24.

Six plays will be held in various areas/venues of Cospicua, which will be followed by an awards ceremony on September 24. Attendance is free.

For all the details, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Bank il-Għażż

An original drama in Malta is being staged at Black Studio, Malta School of Arts and Drama and Dance, in Pietà, from September 20 to 24.

The plot revolves around a fictitious minister responsible for families, who is faced with a series of personal and family problems.

The drama, suitable for an audience above 16 years of age, is being produced by Karl Schembri, Stefan Galea Debono and Chris Camilleri. It is written by Schembri and directed by Galea Debono, and the cast includes Schembri, Camilleri, Vince Micallef Pulè, Moira Muscat and Shawn Ciantar.

For tickets, visit showshappening.com.

Moira Muscat and Vince Micallef Pulè in Bank il-Għażż. Photo: Carl Farrugia Photography

MUSIC

Dock Music 2023

The second edition of the music event is taking place at Dock 1, Cospicua, on September 20 from 7pm onwards.

Performing on the night will be Miguel Farrugia, SterjoTipi, Amber and Aidan.

The event, which is free, is organised by the Kottonera Foundation with the support of the American University of Malta and the Cospicua local council.

Visit the event's Facebook page for more information.

Aidan will headline the festival. Photo: Facebook/Aidan

MSA anniversary concert

The seventh concert celebrating the Malta Society of Arts’ 100th anniversary at Palazzo de La Salle in Valletta is taking place on September 20 at 8pm.

It will feature mezzo-soprano Clare Ghigo and pianist Rachel Gauci, who will perform pieces by Francis Poulenc, Ruben Pace, Leoš Janáček, Josie Mallia Pulvirenti and Benjamin Britten.

For more information and tickets, visit artsmalta.org.

Metamorphosis

On September 20, two emerging artists from L’Isle Adam Band Club, Rabat, Amy Falzon and Luke Paul Attard, will perform large-scale works for violin which are rarely presented in public recitals.

The performance will take place at the band club’s premises in St Paul Street, Rabat, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from showshappening.com.

Konkors Kanzunetta Indipendenza

The final night of the annual song contest is being held at Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta on September 22.

Twenty songs by established and emerging singers are vying for the top spot.

For tickets, visit ticketline.com.mt.

FILM

Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake

Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta is screening Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake on September 21 at 6pm.

The award-winning interpretation of Tchaikovsky’s beloved tale is perhaps still best known for replacing the female corps-de-ballet with a male ensemble, which shattered convention, turned tradition upside down and took the dance world by storm.

Filmed live at Sadler’s Wells Theatre, London in 2019, Bourne’s Swan Lake stars Will Bozier as The Swan/The Stranger, Liam Mower as The Prince and Nicole Kabera as The Queen.

The production, certified 12A, will be screened again on September 30. For tickets, visit kreattivita.org.

Ingmar Bergman retrospective

A retrospective showcase of award-winning Swedish film-maker Ingmar Bergman’s oeuvre is being presented at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema in Valletta from September 22 to November 3.

Unveiling Bergman: A Cinematic Voyage into the Human Psyche will present Bergman’s films Wild Strawberries (1957) on September 22, The Seventh Seal (1957) on September 29, The Virgin Spring (1960) on October 7, Persona (1966) on October 14, Cries and Whispers (1972) on October 20 and Autumn Sonata (1978) on November 3. All screenings start at 8.30pm.

For more information and tickets, visit kreattivita.org. Also read this preview.

A scene from Ingmar Bergman’s Persona (1966). Photo: British Film Institute

Carlos: The Santana Journey global premiere

Carlos, being shown at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta on September 23 at 8.30pm, celebrates the life and 50-year-long career of the 10-time Grammy-winning star Carlos Santana.

The documentary, directed by Rudy Valez, features new interviews with Santana and his family alongside never-before-seen archival footage, including home video recordings Santana himself made, concert footage and behind-the-scenes moments.

Carlos will be screened again on October 13. For tickets, visit kreattivita.org.

Carlos Santana. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Das Rheingold

The Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s is screening Barrie Kosky’s bold new imagining of Wagner’s Das Rheingold on September 20 at 8.15pm and on September 24 at 3pm.

The orchestra is conducted by Antonio Pappano. For tickets, visit edencinemas.com.mt.

Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration

KRS Releasing Ltd, in collaboration with The Walt Disney Company and in partnership with the local cinemas, is celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary with a programme of films this summer.

These include classic, groundbreaking Disney films selected from almost every decade of the centenary such as the original animated versions of Snow White, Bambi and The Jungle Book.

The Jungle Book (1967) is showing until September 21. It will be followed by Beauty and the Beast (1991) until September 28.

For more information, visit the KRS Releasing Facebook page.

The event's poster

MISCELLANEOUS

TECHXPO

An expo showcasing Malta’s progress in artificial intelligence, technology and industry is taking place at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali between September 19 and 21.

TECHXPO will include a number of digital presentations highlighting Malta’s economic competitiveness and resilience.

For more information, visit https://techxpo.eu/.

Malta International Airshow 2023

The airshow is returning to Malta after a two-year hiatus on September 23 and 24.

This year, the Irish Air Corps and Solo Turk’s F-16, the French Air Force, the German Air Force, the Swiss Air Force and the Red Arrows are taking part.

The static display at Safi Aviation Park (open between 8am and 12.30pm, last entry at noon) will include three Royal Navy Avengers, the Italian Navy’s EH101 Merlin helicopter and the Irish Air Corps’ PC-12NG.

The aerial display will take place on both days over St Paul’s Bay from 2pm onwards.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page. Tickets are available from https://ticketmonti.com/airshow.

Malta International Folk Festival

Leon Promotions Malta and Euro Art Productions Italy are presenting the fourth edition of the Malta International Folk Festival between September 22 and 24.

Twelve international folk groups from Bulgaria, Italy, Lithuania, Malta, Serbia, Northern Macedonia, Montenegro, Czech Republic and Spain will participate.

During the parades, taking place in Valletta, Żejtun and St Paul's Bay, these folk groups will be accompanied by the Banda D’Ottoni Della Comunità degli Italiani di Buie from Italy.

The festival will be held as follows:

September 22 in Valletta starting at 5.30pm: The Festival inaugural parade starting from Triton Square and proceeding along Republic Street, with a short performance by each group at Great Siege Square. The groups will be accompanied by the 1st Cospicua Scout Group Malta.

September 23 in Żejtun at 7.30pm, as part of Żejt iż-Żejtun. There will be a parade by all groups and then stage shows at Żejtun main square and next to St Gregory Church.

September 24 in St Paul’s Bay at 5.30pm, as part of the festival Destination North 2023. There will be a parade by all groups and then a final stage show in Triq it-Trunċiera.

The Malta International Folk Festival 2023 is being organised in collaboration with the local councils of St. Paul’s Bay, Żejtun and Valletta. All shows can be enjoyed free of charge by the public.

The Veselaytsi Folk Group from Bulgaria

Qormi Cheese and Wine Festival

The third edition of the Qormi Cheese and Wine Festival is being held in Main Street, Qormi (front of St George’s parish church), on September 22 and 23. The event had been postponed from September 9.

Visitors may sample various cheeses and over 30 local and foreign wines while enjoying live music.

For more information, look up the event’s Facebook page.

Destination North Festival

St Paul’s Bay local council is organising a three-day festival featuring music, international cuisines, folk groups, artisanal and crafts stalls and various activities for all ages, from September 22 to 24.

Ivan Grech and band and Kantera are among the performers taking part in the festival.

For more information, visit the St Paul’s Bay local council’s Facebook page.

Ivan Grech and his band are performing at Destination North Festival. Photo: Facebook/Ivan Grech

Rabat Sacrum

The public is invited the explore religious, historical and cultural aspects of Rabat on September 23 and 24 as the locality hosts the event Rabat Sacrum.

There will be various concerts, exhibitions and numerous flower displays in churches and convents, while stalls selling traditional food and sweets wil be available along the streets.

Visitors will be able to visit places that are normally not open to the public.

This event is being organised by the Rabat local council. A detailed programme of activities is available on the event's Facebook page.

Żejt iż-Żejtun

The Żejtun local council is hosting another edition of the festival featuring folklore, food, dancing and traditional singing on September 23 (evening) and 24 (morning).

Among other activities, there will be an organ concert by Joe Caruana, a philatelic exhibition at the Istitut Gesu Nazzarenu, music by the Beland band, a re-enactment of a Maltese wedding, comedy by Narcy Calamatta, children's games and foreign performers.

For all the details, visit the Facebook page of the Żejtun local council.

Environmental Festival 2023

Youth organisation Vuċi Kollettiva is hosting its second annual Environmental Festival at the Upper Barrakka Gardens in Valletta on September 24 from 4pm onwards.

The festival is all about the need for a green, sustainable future, and features interactive exhibits, workshops and talks besides hosting works by local artists, music and vegan culinary delights.

Entrance is free. More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.

VISUAL ARTS

Memories

Joanne Mizzi's solo exhibition Memories at Palazzo Ferreria in Valletta showcases her intricate and evocative ink and acrylic drawings which offer a unique perspective on Malta's rich cultural heritage.

Mizzi's art is primarily centered on the cultural aesthetics of Malta, depicting traditional architecture, iconic locations and even some traditional items that have faded from existence. Through her drawings, she offers viewers a glimpse into the past, guiding them on a journey through time and encouraging reflection on their personal histories and memories.

In addition to these themes, this collection includes a series of drawings featuring old Maltese decimal coins and vintage commercial posters.

The exhibition runs until September 22.

One of Joanne Mizzi's artworks on display at Palazzo Ferreria in Valletta.

Dak li sar wara s-sitta

Silvana Camilleri is presenting her third solo exhibition Dak li sar wara s-sitta (What happened after six) in Żejtun. The title refers to her propensity to paint after working hours.

This exhibition includes work in various media and covers many themes. She likes to use her own photographic work upon which she intervenes pictorially.

Recently, Camilleri attended a workshop at the Malta School of Arts with Russian artist Regina Lyubovnaya, through which she discovered the oil technique and has developed a passion for it; in fact, some of the pieces exhibited are in oils.

The exhibition is open from September 15 to 24 at the Ċentru tal-Arti u l-Artiġjanar, 18, Triq San Girgor, Żejtun. Entrance is free.

Gozo by Silvana Camilleri

Melħ

Tina Mifsud is holding her fifth solo exhibition titled Melħ, Maltese for salt, at the Palm Court Lounge at The Phoenicia this month.

Her paintings exude an element of nostalgia, reminding the artist of her childhood of long summer days spent by and in the sea.

Melħ is about the taste of the sea, the way the sea dries on one’s skin and hair, the healing properties of the sea on one’s body and mind.

The immersed figures portrayed also signify a sense of freedom that Mifsud herself seldom feels when she finds herself at the beach. being ever so conscious about her own body. And yet, in contrast, the people she sees and studies seem so comfortable and nonchalant.

Melħ (Salt), curated by Charlene Vella and hosted at the Phoenicia Hotel, is on until the end of September.

For more information about this exhibition, read this Times of Malta review.

The Patriot by Tina Mifsud

Bewsa

A series of abstact works by Stefan Carbonaro is on display in Floriana.

Primarily a self-taught artist, Carbonaro developed his skills by continuously experimenting and developing new techniques, often dissecting things within the work so as to spark thought within the viewer, enticing deeper reflections.

In this case, Bewsa, meaning a kiss in Maltese, features abstract paintings that blend the allure of fire, the grace of water and the intimacy of a timeless kiss. Viewers can thus find themselves immersed in a timeless journey through the elements and the depths of human connections.

The exhibition is open from Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm at the main offices of MAPFRE MSV Life in The Mall, Triq il-Mall, Floriana, and will close on September 29.

Works by Stefan Carbonaro showing at the MAPFRE MSV Life offices in Floriana.

Airborne Flowerets

Artist Christina Darmanin’s first solo exhibition is being held at art..e Gallery of 1, Library Street, Victoria.

The artist refers to butterflies for inspiration, creating pictorial compositions that are full of colourful vitality.

Being the granddaughter of the famous Maltese architect and artist Richard England, the young artist did not let her grandfather’s huge legacy to get in the way of a personal artistic path that is poetic and transformative.

The artist claims that her inspiration is manifold as she says that her grandmother’s love for flowers and her ikebana flower arrangements contributed as well. Darmanin loves the belle époque period, Klimt, Mucha and others of that era, as well as Dali’s work.

Airborne Flowerets runs until September 30. Visit the venue’s Facebook page for more information. Also read this Times of Malta interview with Darmanin.

Chamomile Dreams by Cristina Darmanin

Innerscapes

Innerscapes shows a different perspective from Fabio Borg’s last October’s solo exhibition Landmarks.

Some elements, trees especially, are recognisable but the artist has moved to a more abstract dimension which is more personal and intimate. The minimalist approach is achieved through limited use of colour and compositional lines.

These works were also executed in the artist’s studio, veering away from an en plein air approach in order to capture emotions and feelings.

Innerscapes, hosted by Gemelli Art Gallery, Ta’ Qali, runs from September 6 to 30. Consult the artist’s Facebook page for more information.

Also read this Times of Malta interview with the artist.

Innerscape 1 by Fabio Borg

Soap to Think With

Norbert Francis Attard is holding a solo exhibition at Gozo Contemporary at 11, Triq Mongur, Għarb.

Curated by Ann Dingli, the exhibition features works made out of soap and soap boxes besides other materials to highlight links between massive events in national history that we might otherwise have not made.

A catalogue featuring critical essays by Paul Sant Cassia, Ann Dingli and Nikki Petroni and a prologue by Gabriel Zammit accompanies the exhibition, which is dedicated to Marisa Vella (1960-2020).

Soap to Think With runs until October 29. It can be viewed by appointment by calling on +356 7904 1051 or by sending an e-mail to norbert@norbertattard.com.

Read more about the exhibition in this Times of Malta interview with the artist and curator.

Nous

Visual artist Joseph Farrugia is exhibiting works from his extensive oeuvre at MUŻA in Valletta.

Also known through his career as an economist, specialising in the field of industrial relations and social dialogue, Farrugia has exhibited in numerous exhibitions over a span of more than 30 years.

His art is generally introspective and addresses existential themes, inspired by a constant search for identity and provoking questions about the nature of being.

Nous is on at MUŻA until October 1. For updates, look up the exhibition's Facebook page. Also read this Times of Malta review.

A Gathering of Like-Minded Souls by Joseph Farrugia

The Wind Blows… Waves in All Directions

Spazju Kreattiv is hosting an exhibition as part of the EuroPride 2023 programme.

Using Maltese and Tunisian contexts as parallel bases for this exhibition, artists and activists from 11 Mediterranean countries reflect on the past, present and future, as well as their community and their own identities with running themes of resistance through activism, gender expression, sexual liberation and self exploration throughout the exhibitions.

The exhibition runs until October 29, is co-curated by Bobb Attard & Mohamed Ali Agrebi. For more information, click here.

Carbonaro

An exhibition looking at the outstanding oeuvre of Maltese artist Pawl Carbonaro is currently on at Il-Ħaġar - Heart of Gozo Museum.

Exploring his varied output through more than 60 paintings, among which are his abstracted landscapes and his sprawling abstracts as well as etchings, this exhibition serves to inform the art-loving public about the artistic trajectory, spanning decades, of this seminal Maltese contemporary artist who has been a mentor for a plethora of younger local artists. A publication accompanies the exhibition.

Carbonaro, curated by fellow artist Austin Camilleri, is on until November 5. Opening hours daily between 9am and 5pm. Admission is free.

One of the paintings on display at the exhibition Carbonaro.

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

The Langue of Italy: Building an Identity

The exhibition The Langue of Italy: Building an Identity is being held at MUŻA, in Valletta, until September 24.

This exhibition uses the Auberge d'Italie − where the museum is situated − as the medium through which a broad reconstruction and definition of the langue’s functions can be examined.

This exhibition forms part of a comprehensive project entitled ‘Stories of the Auberge d’Italie: faces, facets, façades’, the scope of which is to explore this key historic institution within a contextualised historic urban and institutional landscape.

Entrance is free. For more information, click here.

Ancient Tea With New Glamour

The China Cultural Centre in Malta is hosting a new exhibition under the theme of 'Tea for Harmony', co-organised with the Xi’an Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Featuring intriguing displays, artefacts, paintings and photographs from the city of Xi’an, this new exhibition opens a window into the enduring significance of tea in Chinese culture.

A Tang-style gilded tea set made of bronze gold and silver is the main attraction. Other exhibits include a batch of royal teaware items that were unearthed in 1987 at the ancient Buddhist Famen Temple in northwest Shaanxi and a modern reprinted thread-bound edition of The Classic of Tea, considered to be the first known monograph on tea in the world, written by Lu Yu between 760 CE and 762 CE, during the Tang Dynasty.

One may visit the exhibition, which will remain open until the end of this year at the China Cultural Centre, 173, Melita Street, Valletta. The centre is open Monday to Friday from 9.30am to noon, and from 1.30 to 4pm. Entrance is free. Reservation is advised for group visits at events2023ccc@gmail.com.