An 18th-century statue depicting Jesus Christ carrying the cross upon his back is to get a digital twin as part of efforts to conserve the striking sculpture beloved by many.

The Christ the Redeemer statue dates from the mid 1700s and became part of the history of Senglea when the locality was affected by a plague in 1813.

Desperate residents vowed that if Senglea was to be delivered from the pestilence, every year and forever, they would hold three processions a year, including one devoted to the statue.

It is now awaiting a digitised twin, with Heritage Malta working together with SOCEP (Senglean Organisation of Culture and Ecclesiastical Patrimony), to scan and create a three-dimensional digital copy of the beloved statue.

Christ the Redeemer statue on display. Photo: Heritage Malta.

Head of Heritage Malta’s Technology and Experience Development Unit, Anthony Cassar, said the decision to make a digital replica was "for documentation purposes.”

The agency also hopes the project will provide more accessibility to those who wish to view the statue through the use of virtual exhibitions.

Digitised statues are being increasingly used by historians, museums, and cultural institutions, to preserve the physical characteristics and details of artefacts.

“Researchers can study the 3D model to analyse various aspects, such as its construction techniques, materials used, and artistic style. This can then lead to a deeper understanding of the historical and cultural context," Cassar said.

Chief Executive Noel Zammit of Heritage Malta and Archpriest of Senglea and president of SOCEP Robin Camilleri, signing The Memorandum of Understanding. Photo: Heritage Malta

The project is set to be completed within a matter of days, after scaffolding and correct light setup are achieved, he said.

“The process will then be conducted using a combination of techniques, including laser scanning, photogrammetry, and also reflectance transformation imaging.”