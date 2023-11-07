Without a Fight beat heavy favourite Vauban on Tuesday to win the Aus$8 million (US$6 million) Melbourne Cup, with jockey Mark Zahra claiming back-to-back victories in a dominant ride.

The seven-year-old gelding stormed clear in the final 100m to hold off Soulcombe and outsider Sheraz in a thrilling finish to the gruelling 3,200-metre (two-mile) handicap at Flemington.

Without a Fight had firmed to third favourite at $8.00 just before the race.

The Irish-trained Vauban, priced as the $5.50 favourite and with Ryan Moore — one of the world’s top jockeys — aboard, finished 14th in the so-called “race that stops a nation”.

Second favourite Gold Trip, the horse Zahra steered to victory last year, faded to 17th on a hot day.

