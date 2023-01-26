Zampa Debattista, a leading provider of accounting, audit and tax services, has begun a partnership with Binderr, a Malta-based CorpTech company that has created an innovative platform to set up and manage companies."

Binderr is taking us a step closer to a more efficient corporate environment," said Michael Agius-Vadala, Partner of Zampa Debattista.

“Our firm is always on the lookout to do things the right way and improve upon our processes. The innovators at Binderr have a similar mindset, which made this partnership feel very natural and obvious beyond just face value. With this platform, we can ensure a better and more efficient solution for both internal processes and client service outcome.”

“We provide the first end-to-end solution that allows CSPs and legal firms to prepare and submit corporate changes automatically. Binderr enables processes to be completed in less than a minute. Hence, our platform brings revolutionary changes to how CSPs provide their services on a daily basis,” comments Jacob Appel, CEO of Binderr.

Agius-Vadala continues: “Binderr’s innovative approach means that Zampa Debattista can significantly save time on technical tasks and focus more on advisory services and in-depth solutions. We are always looking to work with the latest technology that enables us to provide the best possible service to our clients. This cooperation also complies with our environmental, social and governance principles, as it enables us to reduce the use of paper and our carbon footprint significantly.”

Indeed, as Appel points out, with Binderr, CSPs and legal firms can automatically submit corporate changes directly to the local register. Thus Binderr reduces CO2 emissions by decreasing the transportation of physical documents across Europe.

Appel adds that CorpTech will soon be the next business buzzword. It is an innovative term that refers to improving and automating traditional corporate workflows, such as submitting documents to the business registry (like directorship change, company establishment, etc.). Binderr cooperates with national and EU legislators and institutions to drive the digitalisation of corporate services. “To sum up: CorpTech reduces expenses of CSPs and minimises the need of their clients to travel to sign a document or use courier services,” says Appel.

The Binderr platform was developed by an international team who previously participated in establishing such unicorns as Bolt, Bolt Food, Wise and EasyPark.

Zampa Debattista was founded in 2014 by Matthew Zampa and John Debattista. Since then, Zampa Debattista has grown to a 360-degree business advisory also covering areas such as direct taxation, financial advisory, and assurance. As a member of the Russell Bedford global accounting network, it partners with firms from 100+ countries, thus covering any international tax, accounting, and audit needs.