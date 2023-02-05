Żebbuġ Rangers earned a valuable point in their relegation battle as they held Marsaxlokk to a 1-1 draw on Sunday at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

The point took on extra significance with relegation rivals Santa Lucia and Pietà Hotspurs both losing this weekend.

Marsaxlokk were quick out of the blocks and Peter Xuereb scored inside the opening 70 seconds, heading over Jamie Azzopardi and into the net from a Leandro Aguirre corner. But Żebbuġ reacted and Charles Lokoli Ngoy equalised from the spot after the break.

In the second minute, Aguirre floated the corner into the Żebbuġ box and Xuereb outjumped the static defence to loop his header over Azzopardi.

Brian Spiteri’s men looked shell-shocked and were unable to fashion any serious response. When they did get going, the Rangers threatened sporadically, with Roberto Sanchez and Charles Lokoli Ngoy both posing Marsaxlokk problems.

