The police have seized 100 kilos of suspected cocaine after intercepting a container at Malta Freeport.

The haul, if confirmed to be cocaine, has a street value of €14 million.

The packets of drugs seized at Malta Freeport. Police photo.The packets of drugs seized at Malta Freeport. Police photo.

The drug was hidden in 50 packets among cables which were shipped from  Guayaqil in Ecuador.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.

The police did not say if the consignment was intended for the Maltese market.

This was the second major drug find this month after 146kgs of cocaine were found on a truck being driven out of the facility. That consignment was meant for the Maltese market. Three persons have been arraigned. 

 

