A total of 115 people on board two separate boats in Malta’s search and rescue zone are in need of immediate rescue or have been pushed back to Libya, according to a humanitarian organisation.

On Friday, the migrant emergency hotline Alarm Phone reported 35 people who had fled Libya were in distress in Maltese waters. Those on board reported high waves and difficult conditions.

“We have alerted authorities to their distress and call on them to intervene immediately,” the NGO said on X.

“We believe that this boat in distress was forcibly returned to Libya, from within the search and rescue zone of Malta,” the NGO said.

“These interceptions are scandalous. We hope that the people can find safety one day.”

On Saturday morning, the NGO reported another group of 80 people who had fled Libya, also in distress.

“They are adrift and cannot move on, and waves are high. The people need immediate rescue,” the NGO reported.

Questions have been sent to Armed Forces of Malta regarding the two boats have not been answered.