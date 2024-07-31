As part of our ongoing celebration of Bank of Valletta’s 50th anniversary, we take a moment to reflect on a key component of our success story - the 12-year journey of our Investment Centres. The BOV Investment Centres represent a cornerstone of the Bank’s Wealth Management services, and they have played a crucial role in our growth and evolution.

The beginning

12 years ago, BOV embarked on a visionary journey to enhance its investment services by establishing the first Investment Centre. Within a year, the Bank had successfully launched five centres across Malta and Gozo. These centres were conceived as regional hubs designed to provide clients with specialised advice and tailored investment solutions.

From their inception, the Investment Centres were staffed by teams of experts well-versed in investment advice and Maltese law. Supported by a dedicated Research Team at Wealth Management, these professionals received timely market updates and insights, ensuring that clients received the most relevant and accurate advice, enabling them to make the right decisions based on sound information and product knowledge.

Adapting and thriving in changing times

Over the past twelve years, BOV’s Investment Centres have not only grown in terms of customer base but have also played a significant role in the Bank’s success. This growth has been particularly noteworthy during challenging times, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, which tested the Bank’s resilience and adaptability and highlighted the strong relationships that it enjoys with its clients.

During the pandemic, BOV’s Financial Advisors collaborated closely with the Bank’s branches to ensure seamless service delivery. They adapted to new modes of communication, offering online consultations to provide clients with essential financial advice. This period underscored the Bank’s commitment to client service and its ability to innovate in the face of adversity.

Continuous improvement and a client-centric approach

Bank of Valletta believes that the journey towards excellence is ongoing. The Bank continually invests in its customer service to ensure that it evolves with the changing needs of the market. Listening to customer feedback has been instrumental in this process; to cite one example, one of the Centres was relocated from Birkirkara to Mosta to enhance accessibility and convenience.

BOV’s commitment to providing a comprehensive omnichannel experience is also evident in its continued investment in online services. Through its e-brokerage platforms, clients who prefer managing their investments directly can do so with ease. This approach ensures that the values of supportiveness and practicality, which have always defined BOV, are also integral to its Investment Centres.

Building on success

As BOV celebrates this milestone, the Bank acknowledges that there is always room for further enhancements and improvements. Resting on our laurels is not an option – today the Bank remains vigilant, constantly identifying opportunities for growth and further development.

The Bank’s greatest asset is its people — the dedicated professionals who form the backbone of its Investment Centres. Working hand in hand with these professionals are other teams from Branches and various support functions that operate in synergy to ensure that the service offered exceeds all expectations. There are many facets to the world of investments, and the diversity of the service requires input from the whole organisation. The hard work and commitment to excellence of all the Bank’s people will continue driving our Investment Centres forward and drive the Bank’s continuous improvement efforts.

A bright future ahead

The 12-year journey of our Investment Centres is a testament to BOV’s dedication to excellence and innovation. As the Bank looks to the future, the ultimate goal is to expand Investment Centres further and cement our position as the Bank of Choice for investments across all customer segments in Malta. The next chapter in the story of BOV and its Investment Centres promises to be one of growth, innovation, and continued dedication to excellence.

This article was first published in the BOV 50th Anniversary magazine.