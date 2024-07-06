More than 12,000 people sang along to hits by Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston at the Granaries on Friday evening as the BBC Concert Orchestra presented ‘Queens of Soul’.

Now in its fifth year, the event saw BBC Radio 2 and the world-famous BBC Concert Orchestra put on a show for local music lovers, with over 70 musicians and vocalists including Marisha Wallace, Vanessa Haynes, and Gloria Onitiri. Kicking off the event was local singer Destiny, who performed diverse numbers from her repertoire.

The concert celebrated Turner, Franklin and Houston’s music, with timeless classics including "River Deep Mountain High," "One Moment in Time," "We Don’t Need Another Hero," "Goldeneye," "I’m Every Woman," "I Will Always Love You," "Respect," "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," and "What’s Love Got To Do With It."

The show reached its crescendo with a memorable rendition of Tina Turner’s "Simply The Best," bringing the entire audience to their feet in a unified display of joy and admiration.

In a statement, the Malta Tourism Authority thanked the BBC Concert Orchestra, concert organisers 356 Entertainment, vocalists, and the thousands of attendees who made the evening a special one.