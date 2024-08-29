The establishment of a helpline dedicated to occupational health and safety (OHS) marks a significant stride towards fostering a culture of prevention within the workplace. This easily accessible resource is designed to empower workers, employers and the self-employed with the knowledge and support necessary to prioritise safety.

By providing a single point of contact for all OHS-related inquiries, the helpline simplifies the process of accessing essential information and guidance. Whether it is seeking clarification on regulations, reporting a hazard, or requesting advice on workplace safety measures, individuals can now connect with experts swiftly and efficiently.

This accessibility removes barriers and encourages proactive engagement in OHS, ultimately contributing to a safer working environment for all. The helpline serves as a catalyst for change, enabling the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) to transition towards a culture of prevention.

By proactively addressing OHS concerns and providing timely interventions, potential hazards can be identified and mitigated before they escalate into accidents or injuries. This shift in focus from reactive to preventative measures is crucial in reducing workplace incidents and safeguarding the well-being of employees.

The overwhelming response to the helpline, with almost 300 calls received in its first two weeks of operation, is a testament to its importance and effectiveness.

This surge in demand highlights the need for such a service and underscores the commitment of the workforce to creating a safer workplace. It also demonstrates the helpline’s potential to become a valuable tool for gathering data on OHS trends and identifying areas for improvement.

The successful implementation of the helpline is a result of meticulous planning and execution. The dedicated team behind the initiative worked diligently to establish robust administrative and technical systems, ensuring efficient operations and comprehensive support.

Extensive training programmes were conducted to equip staff with the necessary skills to provide accurate and helpful assistance. Furthermore, the collaboration with the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) has strengthened OHS standards across the industry.

The shift in focus from reactive to preventative measures is crucial in reducing workplace incidents - Josianne Cutajar

Indeed, this process is not concluded but is ongoing, keeping in mind the updates of protocols and training according to changes in legislation and policy.

Although still in its early stages, the 138 helpline represents a pivotal step towards a safer and healthier workplace. By providing easy access to information, support and guidance, it empowers individuals to take ownership of their safety and fosters a culture of prevention.

The helpline’s early success is a promising indicator of its potential to make a lasting impact on OHS outcomes, enhance synergies between involved entities and, ultimately, influence the socio-economic fabric of society.

I emphasise that this helpline goes much further than the construction industry. It is a helpline for all workers in our country, wherever their place of work is.

All types of work can present health challenges, physical or mental. There can be physical hazards, psychological hazards, biohazards and chemical hazards. We value our workers and provide a holistic approach to health and safety at any place of work.

Moreover, we believe in a collective effort to bring about the highest of standards for health and safety at work. We, therefore, encourage all citizens to contribute by actively engaging with the OHSA through this very important helpline.

Josianne Cutajar is CEO of the Occupational Health and Safety Authority.