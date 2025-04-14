Some 143kg of waste was collected from Mistra Bay by children and employees from a private company at the launch of the Islands Cleanup campaign held by the Ministry for the Environment and the Cleansing and Maintenance Division.

The children were pupils of St Michael’s Foundation, led by student Thomas Gatt, who had told Environment Minister Miriam Dalli about his wish to set up an environmental organisation run by children for children.

Dalli accompanied the pupils during their clean-up along with the Parliamentary Secretary for Public Cleansing, Glenn Bedingfield. Also taking part were volunteers from the Gambling.com Group.

This is the fourth year of the campaign, and Dalli said she was pleased more people were taking part. More importantly, she added, she appealed to everyone to care for the environment, dispose of waste properly and raise awareness against illegal dumping.

This campaign is open to private companies, schools, non-governmental entities, and other organisations who wish to contribute to a better environment while also fulfilling part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Participants are given all the necessary equipment to carry out the work.

http://project.green/clean-up-campaign/.