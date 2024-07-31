An 18-year-old girl had to be hospitalised due to her injuries after she fell two storeys off of a roof in Paola, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened at around 5pm on Tuesday evening, when the girl, an 18-year-old Bulgarian national, was found to have fallen off a rooftop in Triq San Ġużepp.

The girl received medical assistance on site but was later transferred to Mater Dei Hospital via ambulance, where she was found to be suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation into the matter is still ongoing.