Nearly a quarter of a million people are expected to travel through the Malta International Airport this week, as the island gears up for the Santa Maria weekend.

The MIA said in a statement that over 33,700 passengers will travel on this month's busiest days - the 15th, 22nd and 29th of August. The peak week of travel is expected between August 12 and 18, with 216,922 passengers expected to either depart from or land at the MIA.

Given the increased passenger traffic, the MIA is urging passengers to:

• Arrive at the airport not more than two hours before their flight’s scheduled departure time

• Where possible, check in online and download boarding passes to their mobile device so that they can head straight to security screening

• Any liquids, gels, and aerosols in carry-on luggage must comply with the 100ml limit and must be packed in a clear, resealable plastic bag

• Refer to flight information display screens and MIA's website to stay updated on any changes to travel itineraries

951,861 passengers in July

The MIA has already welcomed an unprecedented 951,861 passengers in July, marking a significant 12.2 per cent increase compared to the record passenger volumes handled in 2023.

This result also confirms July 2024 as the busiest month in the airport's history.

MIA said on Monday the milestone was accompanied by a 14.1 per cent growth in aircraft movements, bringing up the total number of flights operated to and from the airport to 6,054.

The airport received 214 arriving and departing flights on its busiest day of the month, which fell on July 24.

With seat capacity rising by 11.5 per cent, some 89.7 per cent of all available seats were occupied, reflecting the high demand for travel as the summer travel rush set in.

Italy remained the top market for MIA, capturing 25.5 per cent of the market share, followed by the UK, France, Germany, and Poland.