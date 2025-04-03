Throughout 2024, servizz.gov received more than 2.6 million requests for services or information related to public services - an increase of 400,000 interactions compared to the previous year.

According to the annual report by Public Service, the increase was spread across all servizz.gov platforms.

The 153 freephone remained the most popular freephone service in the country, handling 1,128,509 calls - a 31% increase over 2023.

Meanwhile, the servizz.gov.mt website recorded 977,380 visitors - an increase of 11%.

During the same period, 75,764 people used the chatbot service and 107,115 communicated via email - reflecting an increase of 23% and 24% respectively.

Additionally, more than 332,000 people opted for face-to-face assistance by visiting one of the 25 regional centres and two technical hubs - an increase of 15% over 2023.

The most frequently visited centres were the specialised taxpayer Hub in Floriana, as well as the regional hubs in Ħamrun and St Paul’s Bay.

Head of the Public Service Tony Sultana said the figures were clear evidence that servizz.gov was becoming increasingly popular.

CEO Massimo Vella, meanwhile, said servizz.gov had become increasingly data-driven, leveraging valuable insights to deliver faster and more efficient services to clients.