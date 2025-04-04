A 31-year-old man will be charged in court on Friday after the police found 40 cannabis plants in a Żurrieq garage.

The police said in a statement that the man, from Balzan, was arrested following a raid of the garage.

The place was equipped for the cultivation of cannabis, and the officers also found items linked to the illegal cultivation of the plant.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia launched an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing. In the meantime, the man, who is under arrest, will be charged in court on Friday morning in front of Magistrate Lara Lanfranco.