As the summer sun blazes on, schools close their doors, granting educators and students a well-deserved break. Nevertheless, the employees of the Logistics Unit within the Ministry for Education, Sport, Youth, Research, and Innovation continue to toil away, doing their utmost to prepare school buildings for the upcoming academic year. The Logistics Unit through a strategic vision and foresight embarks on a flurry of maintenance and embellishment projects, particularly intensifying their efforts during the summer months. Their strategic planning is the backbone of the seamless operation, logistics, and infrastructure management of schools.

This summer, the projects’ plan is bursting at the seams with nearly 500 projects within schools throughout Malta and Gozo, categorized into major and minor projects. Various schools are witnessing an array of embellishment and maintenance works. These range from installation of gates, enhancement of sports facilities and gymnasiums, embellishment of courtyards and outdoor areas, roof membrane maintenance, kitchenette refurbishments, concrete repairs, floor tile replacements, and the installation and upkeep of turf and rubber flooring. Additional projects include the refurbishment and installation of new sanitary facilities, plastering and painting of corridors, offices, and classrooms, to the replacement of LED fixtures and soffits.

Well-maintained schools create a conducive environment for teaching and learning

These extensive works are executed by a dedicated team of masons, carpenters, electricians, and general handymen, all working tirelessly with unwavering dedication. Their collective effort recently earned them the prestigious ‘Public Service Award for Team Recognition’ during the Public Service Awards 2024, a testament to their hard work and commitment. This accolade has further motivated the team, reinforcing the importance of their role in maintaining school facilities, which is as crucial as the work of educators. Well-maintained schools create a conducive environment for teaching and learning, benefiting both educators and students.

Simultaneously, the Ministry for Education has been diligently preparing for the upcoming opening of the scholastic year since April. This preparation encompasses transport logistics, various school schemes, and services, all aligning with the Ministry’s commitment to transforming the education system as part of the National Education Strategy 2024-2030. This strategic vision places the person at the core of everything and aligns with our country’s present and future needs.