A total of 60 turtles hatched out of a second loggerhead nest over three days in Golden Bay.
This nest was discovered on July 1 in Għajn Tuffieħa but had to be translocated to Golden Bay as it was too close to the sea and at risk of being lost.
The nest was excavated on Friday by the Environment and Resources Authority, Nature Trust Malta and a VET to assess its status.
The nest held a total of 74 eggs, 60 of which hatched successfully. A group of 25 hatchlings needed to be helped out of the nest.
This is the first hatching of a translocated nest in Malta.
Six more nests are expected to hatch in the coming weeks.
ERA is urging a higher degree of caution near the nests during this increasingly sensitive time.
Should the public be present during a hatching event, no lights or flashes are to be used and noise is to be kept to a minimum.
ERA also thanked the public and volunteers for their cooperation and efforts this season.
