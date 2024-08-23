A total of 60 turtles hatched out of a second loggerhead nest over three days in Golden Bay.

This nest was discovered on July 1 in Għajn Tuffieħa but had to be translocated to Golden Bay as it was too close to the sea and at risk of being lost.

Footage: ERA/Nature Trust Malta

The nest was excavated on Friday by the Environment and Resources Authority, Nature Trust Malta and a VET to assess its status.

The nest held a total of 74 eggs, 60 of which hatched successfully. A group of 25 hatchlings needed to be helped out of the nest.

Footage: ERA/Nature Trust Malta

This is the first hatching of a translocated nest in Malta.

Six more nests are expected to hatch in the coming weeks.

ERA is urging a higher degree of caution near the nests during this increasingly sensitive time.

Should the public be present during a hatching event, no lights or flashes are to be used and noise is to be kept to a minimum.

ERA also thanked the public and volunteers for their cooperation and efforts this season.

Photo: ERA/Nature Trust Malta