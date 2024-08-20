A man was grievously injured after falling roughly one storey while trying to climb down a ladder.

Police said on Tuesday that the man, a 63-year-old man from Santa Luċija was descending a ladder in a residential block in Triq Il-Bruka at around 7 am when he fell.

A medical team went on site to assist him and the man was taken to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance, where his injuries were certified.

A police investigation into the matter is still ongoing.