A man was grievously injured after falling roughly one storey while trying to climb down a ladder. 

Police said on Tuesday that the man, a 63-year-old man from Santa Luċija was descending a ladder in a residential block in Triq Il-Bruka at around 7 am when he fell. 

A medical team went on site to assist him and the man was taken to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance, where his injuries were certified. 

A police investigation into the matter is still ongoing. 

