A record €6,700 was raised during an annual summer barbecue in aid of Id Dar tal Providenza, organised by Pierre Vella Petroni and Anne Marie Xuereb. Vella Petroni and Xuereb have organised the annual event for more than a decade.

During the event, Fr Martin Micallef, Director of the Home, thanked the organisers, helpers, sponsors and the more than 100 friends and relatives who attended the fundraising activity and donated towards this noble cause.

The sum collected will help the Home that offers care to persons with disability and requires €13,000 a day to cover running costs.

The main sponsors for the event were Prime Ltd., C. Camilleri & Sons, Ron Axisa, Welbees Naxxar, The General Soft Drinks Co. Ltd., Farsons Direct, Heir & Loom, Bristow Potteries, VCT Lighting, Provita, Rausi & Co. and Gordon Portelli of Pitkali Malta.