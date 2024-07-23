An 86-year-old man was injured on Monday after crashing off his motorcycle in a hit-and-run incident in Mosta.

Police were told that the incident occurred at around 5pm on Monday in Constitution Street in Mosta, where officers found the elderly Mosta resident injured.

The man had been driving a Peugeot Teet motorcycle and said he had been involved in a collision with another vehicle, which was not on the scene when police arrived.

Police later located the vehicle, a Toyota Cami, shortly afterwards, in a nearby garage.

The victim was treated on-site by a medical team and taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance where he was certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

A 75-year-old Mosta man, the driver of the Toyota Cami, is currently in police custody in connection to an ongoing investigation.