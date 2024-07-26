“The Union shall have the objective of strengthening its scientific and technological bases by achieving a European Research Area in which researchers, scientific knowledge, and technology circulate freely.” These words from Article 187 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty formally outline and enshrine the concept of the European Research Area (ERA).

The ERA is not just a policy theory or a catchy sound bite; it is a legally defined and recognised term that demands considerable consideration and commitment.

The significance of knowledge circulation has recently been highlighted in a report by former Italian prime minister Enrico Letta. Commissioned by the European Commission and presented to EU leaders in April, Letta’s report proposes various strategies to enhance the future of the EU’s single market.

Chief among these is the introduction of a “fifth freedom” encompassing research and innovation (R&I). Letta’s emphasis on this policy area signals a rallying call for R&I to be at the forefront of the EU’s renewed competitiveness strategy and a central part of the economic agenda for the new College of EU Commissioners, starting November 1.

Since its inception in 2000, the ERA concept has spurred numerous initiatives to boost R&I across the EU. However, progress has been slow, and significant disparities in R&I capabilities persist between countries. At Xjenza Malta, we share this viewpoint, believing that the ERA still has much to do to fully exploit the EU’s vast and diverse research community.

To address these challenges, the EU Council adopted a ‘Pact for R&I’ in 2021. This pact recommends establishing an ERA Policy Agenda to support shared and joint R&I actions relevant to EU countries. The first ERA Policy Agenda, covering 2022 to 2024, supports 20 ambitious actions, each with a clear, time-bound, and objective-focused design.

The European Research Area is not just a catchy sound bite; it is a legally defined and recognised term - Matthew Lowell

These actions cover various policy areas, including open science, gender equality in research, research careers, academic freedom, international cooperation, knowledge valorisation and citizen science.

In anticipation of the second ERA Policy Agenda, the European Research and Innovation Area Committee (ERAC), of which we are Malta’s representatives, was tasked with providing strategic advice to the council on the policy instrument’s next formulation and structure. During the committee’s meeting last month, an official opinion paper was adopted, outlining the members’ views and recommendations to enhance the future Policy Agenda’s design, efficiency and impact.

The recommendations include integrating a policy narrative that outlines the EU’s current R&I landscape and challenges, distinguishing between immediate actions and longer-term structural actions requiring sustained attention beyond a single Policy Agenda’s timeframe, adopting a flexible approach to ERA implementation and improving communication of the concept and its principles.

While we have been impressed with the results thus far, the committee acknowledges there is still clear room for improvement.

Letta’s proposal to incorporate a fifth freedom into the single market, if supported by the new EU commission, could herald a significant policy shift in Brussels’ traditional thinking – one that prioritises research and innovation over caution.

Whatever the outcome, it is evident that the ERA and its priorities must be at the forefront of these renewed efforts.

Matthew Lowell is the Deputy Director of Policy and Strategy at Xjenza Malta.