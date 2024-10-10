The Verdi St George's Bay Marina has announced the much-anticipated return of its renowned family Sunday Buffet Lunch at Bayview. This vibrant dining experience is designed to delight guests of all ages, making it the perfect choice for a memorable Sunday gathering.

What to expect

Unlimited local water, soft drinks, and juices

Live music by the talented Richard Edwards

Scenic views of the Mediterranean Sea

Engaging children’s animation and activities

Complimentary underground parking (first-come, first-served)

Spacious outdoor terrace (weather permitting)

For special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, or graduations, groups of 10 or more adults will enjoy an exclusive treat - a complimentary, customisable cake to make the celebration truly unforgettable.

A culinary journey

Bayview’s Sunday buffet is a gastronomic adventure, offering a rich variety of dishes to satisfy all tastes. Start with an enticing array of antipasti, hearty soups, and fresh pasta. The carving station and diverse main courses are complemented by a lavish cheeseboard and delectable desserts. A dedicated children’s menu ensures even the youngest diners are catered for.

The Sunday Buffet Lunch at Bayview is available every Sunday from 12.30pm to 3pm.

As you indulge, let our professional animators entertain the little ones with complimentary activities such as face painting, balloons, and mini-golf, creating a fun and carefree dining experience for the entire family.

The Sunday Buffet Lunch at Bayview is available every Sunday from 12.30pm to 3pm. Adults: €36.50, teens (13-17 years): €28.00, children (six-12 years): €15.00 and children five and under eat for free.

Make your Sunday truly special at Bayview, where exceptional food, stunning sea views, and a welcoming family atmosphere await. Reserve your table now to be part of this unforgettable dining experience. For further information and reservations call on 2370 2000, e-mail team.restbar.sgb@verdihotels.com, or visit https://verdihotels.com/stgeorgesbay/dine-with-us/bayview-restaurant/.