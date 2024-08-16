Considering the turmoil and continuously changing political landscape both in Malta and globally, a question arises: What is the role that Christians must assume?

In 1995, at a time when the political landscape in Italy was changing dramatically, Cardinal Carlo Maria Martini, the archbishop of Milan, gave an important speech on the role of Christians and politics on the feast of Saint Ambrose.

Cardinal Martini did not speak about choosing a specific political affiliation but highlighted the dangers posed to Christians in Italy by the way politics was being conducted. He spoke of social and economic choices which favour those who have more power, the lack of patience in searching for consensus, the search for profits instead of solidarity and the confrontational style of politics.

He highlighted that this way of doing politics put the future of democracy in jeopardy.

Cardinal Martini stressed that whenever political choices are made, the supremacy of the human being should prevail, underlined by a sense of solidarity and compassion. He highlighted the importance that, as Christians, we must avoid political extremes.

However, this does not mean that we should accept every type of compromise in return for political gain. Values should underline the choices that are made which must be based on compassion and solidarity. Cardinal Martini called for the Church to have faith in those Christians who are involved in politics.

As Christians, we need to recognise when it is the time to remain silent and when it is the time to speak. I believe that, in today’s situation, it is a time for Christians to speak up and to get involved. In our sterile political landscape, we need Christian politicians who, through their choices, bring to the fore a new way of doing politics, one which is based on values and on the dignity of the human person.

In this sense, Cardinal Martini’s 1995 speech brings to the fore another important Jesuit of our times. Pope Francis, in his interventions and, especially, in his important encyclical Fratelli Tutti, saw the important role of politics in society as a force for the common good.

Speaking at Italy’s 50th Catholic Social Week in Trieste on July 7, organised by the Italian Bishops’ Conference, Pope Francis said: “It is evident that in the world today, democracy does not enjoy good health.” The pope stressed how all Christians, confronted by an ailing democracy, are being called to transform society.

But what is the state of our democracy? In his speech, Pope Francis cited the famous Italian statesman killed by the Red Brigades, Aldo Moro, who said that “a state is not truly democratic if it is not at the service of the human being”.

The pope denounced the prevalent culture where the most fragile are placed at the margins of society and where those in power are not able to hear their plight and be of service to others.

The pope highlighted that for democracy to be real, everyone must participate in it. Nonetheless, this is a process which needs time but where Christianity can play a very important role in creating a platform where, through dialogue, we can reflect collectively on themes related to the dignity of the human person.

Within this scenario, we cannot remain on the margins, supporting only our political party, but we need to have a dialogue with others. In this sense, as Cardinal Martini pointed out, we need to move away from the confrontational style of politics practised by political parties and politicians to one where really everyone is involved and can have a say in the decisions being made. After all, power is entrusted to politicians so that they can act in the common good.

The pope highlights how “everyone needs to feel part of a project of a community, no one should feel useless”.

This means that we cannot remain indifferent to what is happening around us, we need to participate. It is only then we can build a bright future.

Daniel Borg is CEO of the Gozo Business Chamber.