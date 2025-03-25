An informal survey among 300 students revealed that almost a third (30.52%) had been asked to send intimate photos of themselves online.

The students from St Joseph’s Schools in Blata l-Bajda and Paola, and De La Salle College were attending interactive workshops as part of an educational campaign on consent in relationships.

The workshops were organised by the National commission against Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence and dealt with abusive behaviour that students may experience online through social media platforms.

Parliamentary secretary for equality and reforms Rebecca Buttigieg stressed the importance of fostering a culture of respect in relationships adding this was the only way we can eradicate the problem of gender stereotypes as they are often the main cause of domestic violence.

These workshops are a continuation of the campaign “Flimkien Nieqfu. Flimkien Infiqu”(“Together we Stop. Together we Heal”) which started last November during the 16 days of activism against domestic violence.

The Commissioner against Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence Samantha Pace Gasan explained the principles of consent in relationships pointing out these should always be based on trust, respect and security.

She added that the principles of consent should always be respected even in virtual relationships.