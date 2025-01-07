Tributes have been paid to a talented footballer who was killed in a car crash in Attard on Monday night.

The crash happened on the Mdina road at around 9pm when the car driven by Alejandro Brincat jumped the crash barrers and smashed into a tree and signpost.

The 25-year-old's death triggered an outpouring of grief from friends and family, with many expressing sorrow for the loss of a father of two young girls.

A midfielder with Vittoriosa Stars, several football clubs and associations in the local football community took to social media to express their sorrow at Brincat's death.

His club said they were “heartbroken” at his passing.

“Alejandro was a true gentleman and a very respected player within the team. Our number #99 will be deeply missed by all of us and also for sure by those who knew him,” Vittoriosa Stars said in a post on social media.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.”

The Malta Football Association also expressed its condolences, as did his former club, Rabat Ajax.

Friends recalled how dedicated Brincat was to the sport and described how instrumental he was in pushing his team to a victory.

"We laughed, ate, drank and enjoyed life together since primary school," one friend said.

"I'll leave you with this memory that I know always brought a smile to your face," he added, attaching a video of Brincat and his teammates celebrating a win.

Lawyer Robert Thake said that while many were remembering Brincat for his success on the football pitch, little was being said about what a dedicated father he was.

"Alejandro fought like hell - but with dignity - to spend as much time as he could with his daughter, and after over two years of fighting in court he finally got to spend Christmas Day with his daughter," he said.