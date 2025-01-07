A 25-year-old man has died after the car he was driving jumped a crash barrier in Attard and smashed into a tree and a signpost late on Monday evening.

The victim was later identified as Alejandro Brincat, a father of two and football player with Victoria Stars.

The incident occurred at around 9pm on Mdina Road in Attard, with the man losing control of the vehicle and the car ending up wedged vertically against the signpost.

Police, CPD and a medical team from Mater Dei hospital were on site on Monday, closing off the road to extract the driver from the vehicle.

The 25-year-old from Mtarfa is the first road fatality of 2025.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia has opened an inquiry into the incident.