Growing up in Sliema, I remember Manoel Island as a no-go zone. It had become a haven for shady activities and crime, mainly related to drugs, prostitution and vandalism. Fort Manoel and the surrounding heritage buildings had deteriorated into a complete state of neglect. The majestic fort itself was a sorrowful crumbling sight, a national shame.

On April 6, during Manoel Island open day, I was doing a dive clean-up together with Coast is Clear Foundation and friends on the shoreline close by. There I witnessed a beautiful sight of thousands of families enjoying and admiring the restored fort and its surroundings.

Educational tours, re-enactment shows and activities, together with people strolling and swimming on clean beaches, really gave a positive atmosphere of hope. From someone who was initially sceptic about construction on the island, I truly was impressed with the works and final results of bringing this fort back to life.

So, credit where it’s due: MIDI has made significant progress by preserving the island, restoring Fort Manoel, cleaning up the foreshore and, in recent years, opening it up for public access at the insistence of the local council and NGOs.

In my view, MIDI’s current proposal is a sustainable plan that has the potential to turn Manoel Island into a welcoming destination for everyone.

The redevelopment of Manoel Island has sparked considerable debate in recent weeks. Without delving into who is right or wrong, it is clear that the views expressed by both the NGOs promoting the campaign Manoel Island: Post Għalina and MIDI are not as far apart as they may initially seem. While they may approach the issue from different perspectives, their common goal seems very similar in wanting to respect the island’s historical value, while creating attractive and safe open spaces for Maltese and foreigners alike to enjoy.

Having said that, as an environmental activist, I want to look deeper into the reality of what and how much is planned for this precious island, which has been neglected for far too long. Surrounded by Sliema, Gżira, Ta’ Xbiex and Valletta, we Maltese have wondered in silence when we would see action towards seeing the final product of Manoel Island re opening to the public.

From what I found, it seems like we have struck the right balance, where sustainability will enable the fort, the surrounding parks as well as the coastline to be taken care of to the highest standards for all to enjoy.

The proposal to drastically reduce the building footprint and divert the majority of the traffic underground in order to prioritise pedestrians is another move that points towards a more thoughtful way of designing space. The preservation of the foreshore and commitment to biodiversity within Glacis Park are further indicators that sustainability is not just a slogan here – it’s embedded in the design.

At the heart of MIDI’s proposal lies the commitment to develop the Fort Glacis into a public park

What’s most important for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts: at the heart of MIDI’s proposal lies the commitment to develop the Fort Glacis into a public park. The Glacis Park will provide a sought-after public space for the surrounding communities of Gżira and beyond.

Apart from providing an area where the public can unwind and converge in a serene environment with Valletta in the background, the Glacis Park is uniquely bounded by the sea, thus providing over one kilometre of swimming zones which are highly sought after throughout the summer months. Together with other open areas, MIDI’s master plan commits more than 60 per cent of Manoel Island for public open spaces.

Urban development in Malta has often leaned towards maximisation of space for commercial gain, frequently at the expense of public access, green areas and environmental sustainability. In contrast, the Manoel Island master plan offers a new alternative where the majority of the site is to be developed as open spaces for the public’s benefit.

Some might say and ask why can’t the island be left totally free, an open space? First and foremost, one must realise that MIDI has invested (big) millions into restoration of the huge fort and upkeep of the whole island. What people might not realise is that, apart from the fort and Glacis Park, the rest of the island is made up of concrete, derelict buildings, rocks and gravel.

To turn the whole island into a park would require multi-millions, with its annual upkeep reaching hundreds of thousands per year – and we all know, through experience, that enforcement and maintenance is Malta’s weak point.

So, we have to look at this project with a realistic open mind. The magic word is ‘sustainability’. If MIDI can balance out a respectable project which balances income to sustain and offer beautiful public spaces including a natural park, then it will be a win win for all – and for generations to come.

Mark Galea Pace is the founder of the Coast is Clear Foundation.