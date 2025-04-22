An initiative launched by a 12-year-old boy will see a parcel of land in a development zone in Swieqi transformed into an open green space, a press release on Tuesday announced.

The plot of land, which is about 450 square meters in size, and lies within the development zone close to the parish church.

The land will be transferred from the Lands Authority to Project Green so the agency can help Thomas Gatt’s voluntary organisation to carry out his dream to see the land transformed.

Gatt and his parents met with Environment Minister Miriam Dalli and Lands Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, where Gatt spoke about his love for the environment and how he wanted to take a more active role in caring for it.

Thomas Gatt explaining his dream about transforming a piece of land into a green space. Video: DOI

He explained how that led to creating the voluntary group Making Malta Beautiful Again (MMBA), through which Thomas hopes to inspire other children to roll up their sleeves and help create a better environment.

The press release said Gatt’s determination caught the attention of the relevant authorities, and an agreement was reached for him and volunteer supporters to contribute to the creation and upkeep of a new open space in the heart of Swieqi.

"My idea was to borrow a piece of land from the government, embellish it, and make it a beautiful green area in nature created and maintained by the surrounding community, but also for the community to enjoy," he said.

Thomas Gatt, alongside Environment Minister Miriam Dalli and Lands Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi. Photo: DOI

With Project Green’s assistance, cleaning work will soon begin on the site. At the same time, with help from an agency architect, Thomas will draft a garden design, after which the project’s implementation phase can get underway.

Dalli said the open spaces created or regenerated are meant to improve the quality of life of the surrounding communities.

"When I met Thomas and his parents, I saw not only his enthusiasm for open-space projects but also his determination to see them through. That's why we decided to help him fulfil his dream, just as we are assisting other organisations and councils to carry out their dreams for more beautiful, accessible gardens and parks," she said.

On his end, Zrinzo Azzopardi said transferring the land to Project Green forms part of an ongoing Lands Authority programme to identify urban plots that can become green spaces.

He described Gatt's plan as providing a communal area while furthering the government's pledge to deliver more open spaces in the heart of the localities.