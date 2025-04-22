Officers in the Disciplinary Forces who have been serving for more than 29 years have begun receiving special payments from the government as a form of recognition.

In a press release on Tuesday, a total of €1.22 million has already been paid out, covering the first year from October 2023 to the end of September 2024.

The special recognition payments were part of a set of measures announced in the 2025 Budget, which rewards officers who continue working after 29 years of service.

The statement noted that those officers will receive a total payment equal to two years’ salary spread over four years. The amount is based on their basic salary of the grade in which the officer is serving.

Workers also have an option whether to receive the payment at the end of the four additional years, or at the end of each year for four years.

The payment adds to other measures, including the new service pension system, which sees a 23 percent in crease in pensions for those who retire after 29 years and a guarantee for pension for officers who have worked for more than 25 years and shown strong service. The pension system is also extended to widows and widowers of Disciplinary Force members.

In the statement, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said the payments are a:

“Direct investment in the conditions of the Disciplinary Forces and their families, and a way to truly recognise their work.”

He concluded in saying that this is the policy the government believes in, rewarding diligence by investing in workers.