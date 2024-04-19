Prime Minister Robert Abela paid a visit to the Peace Lab in Ħal Far where he met its founder Fr Dijonisju Mintoff.

The two spoke about the work of the Peace Lab, originally founded in Malta in 1971 with a mission for peace education. Today, it also acts as a sanctuary for refugees and is a place of learning, inclusion, and acceptance regardless of personal beliefs.

Abela and Mintoff spoke about the issue of peace, especially in view of the recent conflicts in the Middle East.

The prime minister congratulated Mintoff, 93, for carrying out his social mission.

During a special session in parliament dedicated to eco-skola, Abela also paid tribute to the work of Fr Mintoff and his team.