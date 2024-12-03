The Nationalist party has accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of “penny-pinching” amid an ongoing industrial dispute between the government and The Malta College of Arts Science & Technology (MCAST) lecturers.

The Opposition said while Abela had “no issue with those around him grabbing and hoarding as they please, he is penny-pinching when it comes to the educators of our children.”

In seeming reference to recent scandals involving the wife of former Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo, the PN said lecturers were “not asking for €70,000 for a phantom job. All they are requesting is what they rightfully deserve as the educators of our children.”

Accusing the PM of having “skewed priorities,” the Nationalist party said Abela treated MCAST like a “second-class institution”.

Responding to Abela’s earlier comments that a collective agreement for MCAST lecturers should be “generous but not exorbitant,” the PN called the statement “an insult to education in our country”.

"The Prime Minister confirmed that for him, MCAST, its lecturers, and its students are unimportant, as he continues to belittle them”, the statement read.

“Meanwhile, MCAST students remain caught in the middle of an industrial dispute after the MUT [Malta Union of Teachers] was compelled to issue a series of directives to stand firm against the Government.”

Despite negotiations dragging on for almost three years, lecturers and the MUT have failed to agree on a new collective agreement with MCAST management, leading to protests and union directives asking lecturers not to disclose assessment marks to students.

The directives also instruct lecturers to avoid communication with MCAST administrators and students outside of work hours, to boycott events and to not show up for extracurricular activities and school ceremonies.

They also instruct educators to limit work to essential tasks and halt research activities, including supporting students working on their theses.

Accusing the government of “dragging its feet” on the issue for almost three years, the PN called on the government to "get its priorities in order and place the interests of those affected by the MCAST crisis above its own and those of the Labour Party.”

Last week, MCAST students took to the streets to demand better pay for lecturers, occupying a roundabout in Mosta.

Meanwhile, MUT president Marco Bonnici has said the MUT has been negotiating to have the best conditions for MCAST grades in the new agreement and is not ready to compromise its position as expressed during negotiations.

“There is now progress in negotiations and we hope to conclude the agreement to the satisfaction of members in the shortest time possible.”

The PN statement was signed by Shadow Education Minister Justin Schembri, Shadow Social Dialogue Minister Ivan Castillo and Shadow Youth Minister Bernice Bonello.