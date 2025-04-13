Accolade Industrial Fund, a Malta-based leading European real estate investment fund focused on sustainable industrial properties, recently held an investor briefing at the Casino Maltese in Valletta. The event brought together investors, board members and key stakeholders to review the fund’s current performance and outline priorities for the coming years.

Accolade Industrial Fund has established a strong presence across Europe, with a portfolio of 36 industrial parks in six countries and a total estimated value of over €1.9 billion. The fund manages more than two million square metres of gross leasable area and works with over 100 tenants, including well-known international companies such as Amazon, DHL, TE Connectivity and the KION Group.

Speaking during the event, Milan Kratina, co-founder and chair of the board, reflected on the fund’s growth.

“Industrial real estate has proven to be a stable and strategic asset class. Our approach is focused on long-term value creation through investment into the state-of-the-art projects generating solid rents and strong tenant relationships,” he said.

Attendees were presented with the fund’s latest performance figures, highlighting a year of growth and strategic acquisitions. In 2024, the fund added properties valued at over €182 million and exceeded the milestone of two million square metres in leasable area. This expansion was supported by strong leasing activity and a quarter-on-quarter rental income increase of 6.8%.

The fund reported an annual contracted rent of €110.7 million by the end of 2024 and delivered an annual performance of 7.17% in the EUR share class. At the same time, the average annual performance of the EUR shares over the past five years reached 11.22%. It also maintained a low vacancy rate of 1.79%, significantly below the market average.

Key data shared during the briefing included:

• A portfolio valued at over €1.9 billion;

• Annual rental income exceeding €110 million;

• Over two million square metres of leasable area;

• Over 34% of properties built on revitalised brownfield sites;

• 100% of properties certified under the BREEAM standard, with over 770,000 square metres rated ‘excellent’ or ‘outstanding’, or DGNB scheme.

Accolade’s strategy remains focused on conservative long-term returns through stable leasing, tenant diversification and high sustainability standards. Its approach also reflects a broader commitment to supporting European economic resilience through strategically located parks designed to serve key sectors such as e-commerce, logistics and manufacturing.

Industrial real estate has proven to be a stable and strategic asset class

The fund closed 2024 with several new additions to its portfolio, including two new industrial parks, Park Burgos in Spain and Park Ostrov North in the Czech Republic, valued at over €61 million. Additional expansions in Poland, notably at Park Koszalin and Park Goleniów, added a further 76,000 square metres of space. Park Burgos is leased by Bridgestone, while tenants at Park Ostrov North include Amphenol and Kokiska.

To support further expansion and ensure financial stability, the fund secured refinancing of €370 million across the Czech Republic and Poland at the end of 2024. These transactions, among the largest in both countries during the year, included €190 million with Česká Spořitelna (Erste Bank) and €180 million with Santander Bank Polska and Aareal Bank, one of Germany’s largest banks specialising in real estate financing.

Chris Casapinta, member of the board of Accolade Industrial Fund, underlined Malta’s continued importance in the fund’s operations.

“Malta continues to offer a favourable regulatory environment and remains a central location for our investor relations and fund administration,” he said.

The fund’s 2025 pipeline includes further expansion in Poland, the Netherlands and Spain. These projects continue to reflect Accolade’s commitment to high-quality, environmentally responsible industrial infrastructure designed to meet evolving tenant needs across Europe.

Milan Kratina, co-founder and chairperson of the Accolade Industrial Fund, during a presentation.

The investor presentation was followed by an engaging Q&A session, during which attendees had the opportunity to raise questions directly. The discussion covered a range of topics, including market trends, leasing strategy, fund performance and the outlook for future acquisitions. This open exchange allowed for further clarification on key points presented during the briefing and encouraged direct dialogue between investors and the fund’s leadership.

Following the formal session, guests were invited to a networking reception featuring drinks and refreshments. The informal atmosphere provided an opportunity for continued conversations in smaller groups, where guests discussed strategic insights, shared feedback and explored new avenues for collaboration.

The evening underscored the fund’s commitment to maintaining transparent, open communication with its investor base and to fostering long-term relationships built on trust and shared objectives.

For more information, e-mail info@accoladefunds.eu or visit www.accoladefunds.eu.