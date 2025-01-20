Three civil society groups have launched a parliamentary petition urging the government to halt its planned diversion of EU funds away from electric buses and towards subsidies for private electric vehicles.

Back in 2023, the government pledged to invest €34 million in recovery and resilience funding to purchase 102 electric buses, together with a further €50.3 million to subsidise private electric vehicles.

But in an abrupt change of plans, last December it was revealed that the €34 million, together with a further €7 million earmarked to install EV charging infrastructure, would instead be used to fund the purchase of private electric cars.

Last week, Times of Malta reported that the EU was in the dark about the government’s plans to divert EU funds.

On Monday, NGOs Friends of the Earth Malta, Moviment Graffitti, and Rota said they were deeply concerned about the proposed reallocation of the funds.

"This change not only jeopardises Malta’s ability to meet its climate targets but also exacerbates transport, social, and environmental inequalities while undermining public trust in how decisions about public funds are made," they said.

In the petition, created by Martin Galea De Giovanni, the petitioners are urging the House of Representatives to:

1. Ensure transparency and accountability by compelling the government to publicly disclose the rationale behind this proposed funding shift, including any correspondence with the European Commission.

2. Ensure the government suspends the proposed reallocation of funds until a formal amendment request is submitted to and approved by the European Commission, as mandated by EU regulations.

3. Requests the government to conduct a public consultation to allow citizens and residents to voice their opinions on the use of RRF funds, ensuring that decisions are made democratically and in the public interest.

4. Requests the government to reprioritise public transport investments, such as electrifying the bus fleet and exploring the development of a Bus Rapid Transit system, to promote sustainable urban mobility and benefit all citizens equitably.

5. Requests the government to implement safeguards in the current public transport concession agreement to ensure continuity of the service at the end of the concession (2030), including the use of the electric fleet and related infrastructure.

The NGOs urged people - particularly underrepresented groups such as the elderly, workers, parents and guardians, people with disabilities and students - to join the NGOs in signing their parliamentary petition.

"By doing so, we can collectively demand that public funds be used to strengthen and improve public transport, ensuring equitable benefits for all citizens and residents of Malta."

The parliamentary petition can be accessed here.