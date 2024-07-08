Gender inequality, entrenched in societal norms and attitudes favouring one gender over another, continues to persist. At its core lies sexism, defined by the Council of Europe as “any expression (act, word, image, gesture) based on the idea that some persons, most often women, are inferior because of their sex”.

Sexism manifests in various forms, such as unequal access to opportunities, unequal treatment in workplaces and harmful stereotypes based on gender that limit individuals while further exacerbating the problem, perpetuating unequal treatment.

As noted by French sociologist Pierre Bourdieu, the impact of early conditioning and societal norms cannot be understated. He observed that societal structures and practices perpetuate gender inequalities.

Bourdieu explained how boys and girls experience and benefit from gender norms differently. Girls may gain some advantages if they follow traditional gender roles but these benefits are limited.

On the other hand, boys often receive social power associated with masculinity, which is reinforced in schools. This power acts as a type of status that can lead to advantages in various aspects of life.

This insight underscores how deeply ingrained biases contribute to the perpetuation of inequality.

These deeply ingrained gender stereotypes were evident in the research study commissioned by the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE) entitled ‘The Prevalent Gender Role Perceptions and Attitudes among Adults Living in Malta’, published in June 2023.

Despite the overall progressive gender role perceptions held by participants, some traditional gender role expectations emerged.

For instance, caring for young children and elderly dependents was seen as something women do, a view mainly espoused by female participants. Furthermore, traditional assumptions that men are more rational by nature were prevalent. Additionally, a considerable number of participants (females: 39.1%; males: 43.5%) did not agree that playing with dolls is acceptable for boys.

Similar perceptions are common in other countries. For example, in France, 70% of women believe they have not received the same treatment as their brothers in family life. The 2024 annual report on the state of sexism in France states that only 3% of men received dolls and 4% of women received toy cars as children, and around 74% of women have never considered a career in scientific or technical fields.

Gender inequality will persist as long as sexism continues to shape societal perceptions and behaviours. Conscious of this reality, over the past years, the NCPE has been working to address sexism and gender stereotypes. Through various initiatives, including training sessions and awareness-raising campaigns, the NCPE strives to challenge stereotypes and promote gender equality.

The above-mentioned NCPE’s research study offers valuable insights into prevalent gender norms and attitudes in Maltese society. This study highlights the need for education, training of professionals and awareness raising to dismantle ingrained stereotypes.

Based on the findings of this research, the NCPE reiterates the importance that addressing gender stereotypes requires concerted efforts at individual, institutional and societal levels.

By acknowledging the pervasive nature of sexism and implementing proactive measures, we can strive towards a more equitable and inclusive future for all.

Renee Laiviera is commissioner, National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE).

The NCPE can be contacted on 2276 8200, equality@gov.mt or its social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter - NCPE.Malta).