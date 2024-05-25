The Green Party said it is committed to push for an effective reform policy to mitigate the effects of climate change.

During a press conference at Birżebbuġa, ADPD chairperson said ahead of the June 8 elections, the polls have shown the electorate is concerned with the effects of climate change, and that the party is committed to bringing about change.

“We want an economy of well-being, not an economy that fattens the pockets of those who are polluting the air, water, land, and environment,” she said.

“It is obvious that the whole country is affected by the impacts of climate change, and from direct experience (...) We have no choice but to act now. We are already late. Birżebbuġa is one of the localities affected both by pollution and also by the effects of climate change."

Melissa Bagley, ADPD deputy chairperson and Birżebbuġa local council candidate said the locality has taken a toll due to the industrial development in the seaside town.

She spoke about the project, PC/0022/23, which will see Qajjenza land to redevelop the speculative purposes for the former Enemalta gas storage facility. The facility covers around 24,000 square metres of land which is mostly government-owned.

“ However, instead of giving the residents of Qajjenza a sorely-needed public area for community needs, this land is now up for grabs by developers who want to have the local plans re-zoned to allow a massive development consisting of six buildings up to eight stories in height," she said.

"Instead of giving the residents the much-needed open space they need for recreational purposes, they are now faced with the prospect of having hundreds of flats added to the area, which is bound to affect their quality of life. So here we see that the government is keen on putting profit before people."

On Friday, NGOs reiterated their call for a withdrawal of the planning control application, and ADPD joined their call and underlined that the site is most suitable for community facilities.

On his part, deputy chairperson of ADPD, Carmel Cacopardo raised his concerns about the rising temperatures and its global impact.

“The Mediterranean, in particular, is very badly affected. All this has an impact on every aspect of our lives. The drought and high temperatures are disrupting farming and as a consequence the local product will inevitably become scarce, and prices will rise," he said.

He said the rise in global temperatures must be addressed by the Green Plan of the European Union, a plan the party is in favour of. He said at the beginning of the year, measures came into force to address air pollution from large ships sailing in European waters, yet the Maltese authorities did nothing to mitigate such a measure.

"If long-term planning had been done, the Freeport would have been on the road to converting parts of its operation to be more ecologically friendly, and the government would also have seen how workers are trained for new jobs," he said.

"What the government certainly cannot and should not do is disrupt the transition of the goods industry towards a cleaner industry. It is the people of Birżebbuġa who suffer the effects of the use of heavy fuel oil by huge ships berthed at the port."

Closing the press conference, Gauci said it is in the interest of the voter to vote for a European Union that provides a better quality of life and fights the effects of climate change.

"Whatever is said during the election campaign, the reality remains that if we do not respect the limits that nature itself imposes on us, we will end up badly," she said.

"The protection of nature, the environment, and the land and sea of our country means the protection and the well-being of all of us today and tomorrow."