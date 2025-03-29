Plans for the future of quarry number 48 in Mqabba do not take into consideration the impact of its planned activities on residents and school children, ADPD the Green Party said on Saturday.

Speaking during a press conference in front of the Mqabba primary school, which is close to the quarry, ADPD deputy chairperson Melissa Bagley slammed the Department of Education for not showing “any concern” regarding the interests of the children and staff of the school.

On Tuesday a planning application to install a debris crusher in the quarry was recommended for approval after ERA and Transport Malta did not object to the plans.

The application will permit quarry owners to use a crusher to grind debris for eventual recycling, build garages to park construction vehicles and develop and underground reservoir and cesspit.

Bagley said that while it made sense for exhausted quarries to be rehabilitated, this should be done without creating any additional inconvenience to residents.

“Mqabba is clearly a victim of dysfunctional institutions,” she added.

ADPD said that despite proposed mitigation measure, residents and school children will still be exposed to considerable amounts of noise and dust, causing “great harm” to their health.

“We expected more from the Department of Education,” Bagley said, adding that the school gives “significant importance” to eko-skola activities but the department “is not ready to put that into action by protecting its students and staff”.