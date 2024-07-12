Among the many activities organised around this year’s World Refugee Day on June 20, within the eventful Refugee Week Malta Festival 2024, was the conference ‘Building Communities Together’. The Malta Refugee Council, a network of 11 NGOs speaking with a single voice in favour of better refugee protection, organised the event, providing a space for over 100 participants to discuss how Malta can build stronger communities, increase the political participation of refugees, and address diversity within various communities.

The conference was organised during Refugee Week Malta Festival 2024.

Change remains constant

“Malta has changed. It is only when you look at it from outside that you notice the change. I'm not saying things are perfect or good, but the change has happened,” said Warsame Ali Garare, a human rights lawyer who came to Malta as a refugee in 2004 and played a key role in establishing what was then known as the Marsa Open Centre.

Human rights lawyer Warsame Ali Garare

A vivid reminder

The panellists during the discussion reminded participants that refugees are those who asked Malta: “Can you give me protection because my beliefs and identity clash with those in power? In my country, unequal power stifles peace. My village has no water, the rivers are dry, storms destroyed my crops, my animals are gone. I don’t want to marry, and there are no books at home. I travelled far to tell you this.”

In response to the idea that refugees should be more visible in their individual and collective identities, Jasser Hammami, a human rights activist warned that,”If you're in the process of demanding your refugee status - and you're waiting for your third year in a row - you're not going to be visible, you're not going to have a target on your back.”

"To be part of the community, one needs an opportunity," noted Hadia Bashir who works at Jesuit Refugee Service - Malta. For many, this opportunity was lost; their lives didn't end at home or in a hospital, but at sea. The stark statistics served as a sobering reminder. We observed a moment of silence in respect. We can do the same as we reflect on it. Just one minute.

Narrative matters

Moving forward after expressing grief demonstrates strength and brings empathy to life. Sharing refugees' stories spreads awareness and encourages participation and visibility, echoing one of the key messages discussed in the conference workshops.

But the way we tell these stories matters. Their mainstream portrayal is often contentious, politically charged, or depicted in a negative light. “How are we different?” questioned Warsame. “Is it because of how we look or because of the story we tell each other? If it's the story that's creating the difference, we have to address that story. That story is always manipulated by some communities more than others.” The Malta Refugee Council is attentive to the importance of language, and this year it endeavoured to counter prevailing narratives with a positive bus campaign, as discussed in the conference.

Mapping ideas

This year, awareness initiatives such as Refugee Week Malta and World Refugee Day set themes like home and solidarity, all related to community building. The conference did not provide simple answers to complex questions but offered mapping ideas. Not giving up hope, as Dali Agrebi, co-coordinator of MGRM, suggested, is essential. Uniting around intersecting issues such as poverty, equality, housing, and income disparity, problems faced not only by the refugee community but also by the general public, can provide an opportunity to work together when advocating for change. “If there aren't any sidewalks in Malta, how can you want someone with a wheelchair to go out in the street?” rhetorically asked Agrebi.

Neil Falzon, director, Aditus.

Besides working on a grassroots level, strategies need to be developed for higher levels where policies are created. Involving refugee communities and acknowledging their diversity is crucial, as reflected by Alexia Melkonyan, Foundation for the Ukrainian Community of Malta. Addressing mental health issues is another pressing need, as former President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca of the Malta Foundation for the Well-being of Society emphasised.

The Malta Refugee Council conference underlined that much has been accomplished, and much more is needed. The refugee community is alive with dedication and commitment, offering space for ongoing reflection. Moving forward requires us to confront reality courageously and take action, even when it feels challenging or impossible.

This event was made possible thanks to the support from the US Embassy - Malta through the U.S Alumni Engagement Innovation Fund, as well as the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Malta. The Malta Refugee Council extends heartfelt gratitude to Ambassador, Djoeke Adimi-Koekkoek, and Deputy Chief of Mission, Ken Toko, for their invaluable support and participation during the conference. In conclusion, they stressed the importance of dialogue in addressing refugee issues and the vital role of local communities and visibility in fostering integration and representation. Explore the video below for additional key messages and insights.

Connect with our community if you resonate in any way to help build stronger communities in Malta and stay updated on our activities.