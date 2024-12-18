Imam Laiq Ahmed Atif, president Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Malta, together with the community members visited the Oasi Centre in Victoria, Gozo, and presented festive delights for the residents and people who benefit from the services of Oasi foundation.

The community members were welcomed by Noel Xerri, the head of the OASI Foundation. He briefed them about the services of the foundation, focused on prevention, immediate intervention and treatment and rehabilitation for abuse victims.

Imam Atif said that serving mankind was a core principle and basic tenet of Islamic teachings and the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community always tried its utmost to serve mankind in any way possible. He appreciated and commended the services provided by the Oasi Foundation.