The third edition of Music Speaks will this Saturday bring together a group of young musicians headlined by Alessia Bonnici, a 19-year-old pianist with autism.

The Teatru Salesjan audience can look forward to an hour of eclectic music while raising awareness about the importance of inclusion and the value of diversity.

The organisers hope the event will provide an opportunity to witness an authentic model of active citizenship, demonstrating that everyone, regardless of differences, can contribute meaningfully to society.

Bonnici will be joined by Kellyann Spiteri, Mikaela De Guzman Baluyot and mezzo soprano Sophia Grech.

All proceeds from this concert, held at Sliema's Teatru Salesjan at 7.30pm, will go towards the Malta Trust Foundation.

Tickets can be purchased from www.showshappening.com