Alex Sciberras will serve as Labour Party president after beating Norma Saliba in tight race for the post on Saturday.

Sciberras, a lawyer and son of late judge Philip Sciberras, obtained 364 votes or 51% of the votes cast.

Saliba, who leads a state-run Maltese language centre and previously served as head of news at the national broadcaster, TVM, obtained 350 votes or 49% of the vote.

A total of 721 votes were cast in the election, the Labour Party said in an official statement.

Alex Sciberras with outgoing PL president Ramona Attard and Norma Saliba.

Both Saliba and Sciberras campaigned on similar platforms, vowing to incorporate party delegates’ feedback into decision-making and advocating for the party’s grassroots to play a bigger part in policymaking.

The two described each other as friends and played down talk of them serving as proxies for Robert Abela and his predecessor Joseph Muscat.

When Saliba announced her candidacy last month, she said she did so at the encouragement of Abela and that Ian Borg and Alex Agius Saliba both backed her.

Borg and Agius Saliba were elected as Labour’s two deputy leaders on Saturday, having run for those posts uncontested.

Various other positions within the Labour Party administration will be determined on Saturday: Georvin Bugeja and John Grech are running to be named the party’s new international secretary, while 37 candidates are competing for 12 seats on the party’s national executive.