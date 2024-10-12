Alt-pop musician Kym Pepe will be performing at Spazju Kreattiv on November 9.

The former Brikkuni vocalist is a leading voice in Maltese language alternative pop, with her band providing electropop vibes to accompany vocals reminiscent of Italy’s singer-songwriter tradition.

Kym Pepe made her solo debut in 2020 with the EP Kun, which was followed by the singles Armier, Mill-Bidu and her latest release Dalgħodu, which is a collaboration between Kym and poet Immanuel Mifsud.

All her releases have been on the Ultralow label. Her band is made up of Samuel Attard (synths), Jimmy Bartolo (bass), Ġużè Camilleri,(drums) and Ryen Refalo (guitar).

The November 9 concert will feature Andrew Vella Zarb as a supporting act. Vella Zarb made his debut as a songwriter this year with a collection of folk and blues songs about romance, tragedy, and nostalgia. He will be joined by Oliver Degabriele on double bass.

Tickets for the event cost €18 and are available online.