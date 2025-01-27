In recent history, few individuals have wielded such a profound influence over the destinies of so many nations. The change of power in Washington can already be felt in Ukraine, the Middle East, Taiwan, Greenland, North Korea, Mexico, and Canada and the European Union.

Despite potential challenges, Donald Trump’s interpretation of electoral success as a mandate for implementing bold policies, combined with his conviction of divine protection following an assassination attempt, suggests interesting times on the horizon.

Trump’s foreign policy doctrine, unveiled during his inauguration ceremony, maintained the ‘America First’ philosophy, emphasising economic protectionism whilst reasserting American global supremacy.

His bold strategic vision encompasses the acquisition of Greenland, regaining control of the Panama Canal, and bolstering military presence across the Indo-Pacific region to counterbalance China’s influence. Regarding Iran, the strategy involves reimplementing maximum pressure through comprehensive sanctions.

Project 2025 delineates an extensive nuclear armament programme, incorporating new warhead development and sea-launched cruise missiles, marking a significant departure from conventional arms control frameworks.

These policy directions signal a marked shift towards economic nationalism and military expansion, potentially creating friction with crucial allies. Whilst Denmark and Panama have previously dismissed territorial proposals, one has to wait and see what the road forward will be as Denmark perceives its sovereignty over Greenland to be under threat.

In Latin America, Panama will be weighing its options, as attempts to reclaim the Panama Canal risk being interpreted as neo-colonialism, potentially catalysing anti-American sentiment throughout the region.

Greenland’s future has the potential to destabilise the Arctic region if not handled well, while American control of the Panama Canal could result in elevated tolls, affecting global maritime commerce and trade relationships.

The European Union might implement economic countermeasures against American expansion in Greenland. Panama’s economic stability could suffer from diminished investment amidst sovereignty concerns.

These ambitious initiatives risk international isolation and might reinforce perceptions of American imperialism.

Global responses could encompass UN intervention, sanctions from affected nations including China and Russia, and reassessment of trade agreements, potentially undermining America’s long-term strategic interests.

Beyond aspirations regarding Greenland and the Panama Canal, President Trump’s foreign policy agenda addresses several critical matters.

The administration has threatened substantial tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports by February, seeking more favourable trade terms for the United States. Similarly, warnings of increased tariffs on Chinese imports persist unless Beijing agrees to divest a significant portion of TikTok to American ownership, exemplifying a strategy of high-stakes economic negotiations.

Moreover, Trump’s immediate withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement upon taking office signalled a decisive shift towards prioritising fossil fuel production over environmental initiatives. The administration’s declaration of national energy emergencies aims to boost domestic fossil fuel production whilst reducing dependence on foreign energy sources.

The administration has reinstated stringent immigration policies, including the “Remain in Mexico” protocol, termination of asylum privileges for illegal border crossers, and continuation of border wall construction, reflecting an uncompromising stance on immigration control.

Comprehensive deportation operations are planned to address the unprecedented border crossings of criminal aliens during the previous administration’s tenure.

The administration identifies China as a main strategic threat, outlining plans for economic decoupling whilst strengthening military presence across the Indo-Pacific region.

A renewed maximum pressure campaign through sanctions is anticipated to curtail Iran’s nuclear aspirations.

The administration envisions a substantial expansion of nuclear capabilities, encompassing new warhead development, deployment of nuclear-armed sea-launched cruise missiles, and enhanced missile defence systems.

These policy directives collectively signal a pronounced shift towards economic nationalism, military expansion, and a change in the way of thinking of the American role in international affairs, emphasising national sovereignty and interests.

While the focus is on foreign policy, one has to see how domestic reactions – such as how these policies might influence public opinion, Congress, or political opposition – will influence these objectives.