New rules which allow fireworks to be let off near protected trees, as long as adequate protective measures are taken, sparked anger from NGOs on Monday.

"Despite the recurring issue of tree destruction making headlines across the country, the government's solution has been to amend the law to legitimise what was previously illegal," the NGOs said.

The legal notice, published on July 2, modifies a previous prohibition on lighting fireworks near protected trees.

The original regulation said that: "No person shall let off fireworks within 20 metres from a tree covered by the First Schedule" whereas the amendment now provides that: "No person shall let off fireworks within 20 metres from a protected tree unless adequate measures are put in place to safeguard the trees."

Those measures are undefined, the NGOs said, creating ambiguity and a significant loophole, placing the burden of enforcement on ERA.

The regulations also do not establish the fines which offenders would be liable to if no adequate measures are in place and if the illegality leads to trees being burnt.

"With ERA already struggling to enforce existing regulations and rarely penalising events where trees are damaged, including incidents involving fireworks, the new amendments to this legislation risk endangering even well-known wooded areas such as Buskett, where festivities are often held," the NGOs said.

The legal notice was issued after being presented to the Cabinet by the Ministry for the National Heritage, the Arts, and Local Government on behalf of the Environment Ministry. No public consultation was held despite its significant impact on the country's natural heritage.

"The absence of input from NGOs and the general public on this critical issue is alarming, particularly given the public concern for tree conservation, as seen in past incidents such as the pruning and subsequent vandalism of trees in Mosta."

The NGOs called for the immediate repeal of the legal notice and a proper public consultation process. They urged the government to strengthen environmental laws and not to 'appease' the agendas of individual ministries or lobby groups

The statement was signed by BirdLife Malta, Moviment Graffitti, Malta Ranger Unit, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Friends of the Earth Malta, Nature Trust-FEE, the Malta Ramblers’ Association and Malta Ranger Unit.